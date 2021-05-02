Woody Harrelson Insists On Helping Woman Move Out Of NYC Apartment

PA Images/AlexLJanin/Twitter

A New York City woman was moving out of her apartment when a passer-by offered his assistance. It was none other than Woody Harrelson.

Wall Street Journal reporter Alex Janin was in the midst of shifting her things when the True Detective star was walking past. Instead of strolling along, or even just stopping to say hi, he got stuck in and helped them move out.

Her tweet, which has already racked up nearly 180,000 likes, reads: ‘Woody Harrelson helped us move out of our apartment today. Love you, NYC.’

In a follow-up tweet, Janin explained: ‘I was moving my bike into the U-haul and he came out of a nearby store to ask if I knew where the closest citibike station was. Then we chatted for a while and he offered to help us! We said no but he insisted and was so kind.’

Also, in response to many people taking issue with the look of her plants, she wrote: ‘YES I am aware that my fiddle leaf is basically dead. And yes, Woody did tell me I should water it more.’

Sharing their own Harrelson tale, one user wrote: ‘Chatted with him once at a party I was bartending at, and can confirm he is genuinely this nice all the time. It’s like the stoner celebrities are actually Cooler than the Coke celebrities.’

Another recalled: ‘When I was an undergrad student at the University of Toronto, friends and I were hangin around in Queen’s Park when Woody Harrelson appeared out of nowhere and sat down w/ us. He pulled out the fattest joint I’ve ever seen and spent the rest of the afternoon getting us all high.’

Janin added: ‘Moving sucks and this really turned our day around.’

