Woody Harrelson Is Returning For Venom Sequel As Carnage

After much speculation, cinematographer Robert Richardson has revealed Woody Harrelson will be returning for Venom 2.

Richardson was keen to point out Harrelson’s involvement as a major character joining the production, in a recent interview with Collider.

Harrelson made a brief appearance in the first Venom film which didn’t leave much to the imagination as to who he will be playing, warning Eddie Brock that when he, Cletus Kasady, gets out of San Quentin Prison ‘there will be carnage’. Clang, guess who he’s playing?

Richardson told the publication:

I think it’s unexplored yet, and it’s going to explode, and this film, I think, will help it explode, because you have a remarkable central character with Venom. But now you’ve got Woody Harrelson, who’s going to obviously make his own little entrance here, and we’ll see what else comes in with the Sony Marvel collaboration.

The cinematographer, who was previously linked to Ben Affleck’s The Batman, also admitted he’s a big fan of Venom star Tom Hardy, insisting he’s always on the mark.

Here was the first we saw of Cletus Kasady in Venom:

Richardson continued:

I look forward to it. It’s a massive change for me, but I’m excited. I think Hardy is one of our best. He never misses. I so look forward to sitting with him and watching him perform.

Despite widespread criticisms from film reviewers, Venom was a smash hit with fans, raking in more than a whopping $850 million worldwide and $642 million internationally.

Although Richardson didn’t give much away in terms of what cans expect from the eagerly anticipated sequel, he did say the team plants to honour the work already done by Matt Libatique in the original film, to the point where fans can expect to see familiar locations and set pieces.

He went on to reveal that filmmaker Andy Serkis has already started on pre-production for the film and plans to join his co-worker in September.

Last month Serkis took to Instagram to share his excitement at being involved in the production.

He told his followers:

It’s actually happening. I can feel it, the Symbiote has found a host in me, and I’m ready for the ride…Can’t wait! Are you ready Tom Hardy?

This marks the first comicbook movie from the actor-turned-director, having only directed two features prior – 2017 medical drama Breathe and dark Jungle Book adaptation Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, released on Netflix in 2018.

Venom 2 is scheduled for release on October 2, 2020.

