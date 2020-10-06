World War Z Director Joins Live-Action Thomas The Tank Engine Movie
Choo choo! A live-action Thomas the Tank Engine movie is in the works from World War Z director Marc Forster.
The new film is being developed by Mattel Films and Forster’s own production company 2Dux². It’ll be a hybrid of live-action and animation, with the Quantum of Solace filmmaker set to co-produce and direct.
While it’s unlikely we’ll see the Fat Controller get mauled by a horde of zombies, news of Forster’s film comes as Thomas & Friends celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.
Renée Wolfe, co-founder and co-CEO of 2Dux² will also produce, with a script written by Alyssa Hill and Jesse Wigutow, the latter of whom also penning the screenplay for Tron 3, Deadline reports.
Forster said: ‘Thomas has been a personal favorite of mine since childhood. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Robbie and the entire team at Mattel, and embarking on this beautiful journey with such a timeless property.’
Robbie Brenner, an executive producer working on the project for Mattel Films alongside Kevin McKeon, said: ‘Thomas is a beloved global franchise that focuses on the importance of friendship, a theme that resonates deeply with children and parents around the world.’
He added: ‘Marc is an incredible storyteller and I look forward to partnering with him to tell Thomas’s story in a modern and unexpected way.’
Off a budget of $19 million, Thomas’s last big-screen outing in Thomas and the Magic Railroad grossed $19.7 million worldwide.
The new project joins a number of other movies in development from Mattel, including American Girl, Barbie, Barney and Hot Wheels.
There’s currently no release date for the untitled Thomas the Tank Engine movie.
