World’s First Ever Cartoon Network Hotel Just Opened

If you’re of a certain age, you’ll no doubt recognise the nostalgia felt when you think of the times you sat around in your jim jams all day watching cartoons.

Of course, when you reach a certain age this is no longer socially acceptable – as much as we’d all like it to be – so the hours spent watching iconic shows such as The Powerpuff Girls and Dexter’s Laboratory gradually dwindled down until they’re nothing but a memory.

Not to worry though, because Cartoon Network has come up with a way for us to reconnect with our childhood shows by opening the world’s first ever Cartoon Network Hotel in Philadelphia, America. I know, you can thank me later.

The hotel, which is a short drive away from Lancaster in Philadelphia, opened Friday, January 10, and is the perfect opportunity for kids and adults alike to bring their animated fantasies to life.

Spread out over nine acres, the hotel has 165 rooms and contains interactive displays and themed decor, offering visitors a unique holiday experience with characters from some of the network’s most iconic shows – such as The Powerpuff Girls and Adventure Time.

Every guest room is themed to one of six Cartoon Network shows: The Amazing World of Gumball, Adventure Time, Ben 10, The Powerpuff Girls, Steven Universe and We Bare Bears.

Some of the animated amenities include an outdoor Adventure Time-themed pool with private cabanas, complete with a Jake the Dog tower, The Powerpuff Girls ‘Splashville’ splash pad, and outdoor hot tub. There is also a VR arcade inspired by the science fiction cartoon Ben 10.

The hotel is also equipped with a dining room which offers menu items straight from your favourite Cartoon Network shows, including a sausage breakfast party pizza, Fox’s chicken pot pie and Lady Rainicorn’s sweet, colourful desserts.

An outdoor 20-foot movie screen, which resembles Finn from Adventure Time, will let hotel guests watch their favourite shows, or be among the exclusive few to see the first screening of a new episode.

Rolf Paegert, Chief Operating Officer of Palace Entertainment, the organisation that collaborated on the resort with the cable network, said, as per FOX 29 News Philadelphia:

The Cartoon Network Hotel will be unlike any other property in the region. Cartoon Network characters and theming will bring the property to life and offer magical, interactive experiences around every turn.

Bookings for the hotel are currently available through 2020.