Writers Confirm Deadpool 3 Will Be R-Rated

20th Century Fox/VancityReynolds/Twitter

Whenever the Merc with a Mouth returns, he’ll be cooking some chimi-fucking-changas because Deadpool 3 will absolutely be R-rated.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have been busy bringing Zombieland: Double Tap to the screen, in the return to Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and Emma Stone’s undead, comedy world.

However, they haven’t lost their loyalties to the spandex-wearing, swearing hero – they’re hoping the wait for a threequel won’t be too long.

20th Century Fox

Following Disney’s accusation of Fox, the fate of the studio’s superhero properties hung in the balance. While X-Men and Fantastic Four have been (loosely) confirmed to be in development for the MCU, Deadpool 3 is still lingering on the side.

Thankfully, Reese and Wernick have offered an update – and it’s positive for Ryan Reynolds’ fourth wall-breaking fan-favourite.

20th Century Fox

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Wernick said:

We’re always in touch with Ryan. We’ve got several projects with him in addition to the Deadpool universe. I think the party line and truth is we’re all still figuring it out. Marvel has promised to continue to let us play in the R-rated Deadpool universe, and the hope is that they will also let us veer into the MCU a little bit as well and play in that sandbox. Our feeling and Ryan’s feeling is that it’s got to be the right idea, it’s got to be great… I think once we collectively agree what idea that great idea is we’ll be off to the races. Ryan’s super-busy, we’ve got a lot of projects lined up, but we wake up thinking about Deadpool, and we go to sleep thinking about Deadpool.

If Reynolds’ social media is anything to go by, Deadpool isn’t miles away from joining the MCU. He recently tweeted from Marvel Studios, joking he was auditioning for the role of ‘Anthony Stark’.

Auditioned for the role of “Anthony Stark”. Didn’t come even remotely close, but the nice man with the taser escorted me to the ground. pic.twitter.com/1bwFDGdMOj — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 14, 2019

Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, said in 2017 there should still be room for an R-rated hero in Marvel’s generally family-friendly roster.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Iger said:

Deadpool clearly has been and will be Marvel branded. But we think there might be an opportunity for a Marvel-R brand for something like Deadpool. As long as we let the audiences know what’s coming, we think we can manage that fine.

Reese and Wernick’s next project with Reynolds is 6 Underground, an ultra-bonkers Netflix film from the king of gratuitous blockbusters, Michael Bay, which drops on the streaming platform later this year.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]