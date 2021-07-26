WWE Teaming With Blumhouse For Series About 1990s Wrestling Steroid Trial

WWE/PA Images

Blumhouse Television is teaming up with WWE for a limited series about Vince McMahon’s federal steroids trial in the 1990s.

Back in 1994, the wrestling CEO was indicted by the US government on allegations of supplying anabolic steroids to WWE talent, coming off the back of reports from the New York Post. He adamantly denied the claims and refused to take any sort of plea deal, and ended up standing trial and being acquitted unanimously.

Since then, he’s remained at the helm of the company, transforming the WWE into a multi-billion dollar phenomenon even today, right through the WWF’s beloved Attitude Era.

The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon will mark the first official scripted portrayal of McMahon on-screen, alongside ‘many legendary figures of the WWE’, Variety reports.

McMahon had been charged with possession of illegal steroids with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute steroids. However, ‘with his liberty at stake, two school-aged children at home and with WWE on the brink of bankruptcy’, he emerged clean on the other side.

‘We have a dramatic, riveting saga – one that’s crazier than fiction – that will appeal to the cross-section of Blumhouse and WWE fans. To say I’m thrilled about collaborating again with WWE is an understatement,’ Blumhouse TV President Chris McCumber said.

McCumber and McMahon have known each other for years, having earlier worked together when the wrestling giant was an executive at NBCUniversal, which recently acquired the exclusive streaming rights to WWE’s back catalogue of content for more than $1 billion.

The Ringer‘s Bill Simmons is also working with the WWE on a docuseries for Netflix. There’s currently no release date for The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon.

