unilad
Advert

WWE Teaming With Blumhouse For Series About 1990s Wrestling Steroid Trial

by : Cameron Frew on : 26 Jul 2021 14:29
WWE Teaming With Blumhouse For Series About 1990s Wrestling Steroid TrialWWE/PA Images

Blumhouse Television is teaming up with WWE for a limited series about Vince McMahon’s federal steroids trial in the 1990s. 

Back in 1994, the wrestling CEO was indicted by the US government on allegations of supplying anabolic steroids to WWE talent, coming off the back of reports from the New York Post. He adamantly denied the claims and refused to take any sort of plea deal, and ended up standing trial and being acquitted unanimously.

Advert

Since then, he’s remained at the helm of the company, transforming the WWE into a multi-billion dollar phenomenon even today, right through the WWF’s beloved Attitude Era.

Vince McMahon. (WWE)WWE

The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon will mark the first official scripted portrayal of McMahon on-screen, alongside ‘many legendary figures of the WWE’, Variety reports.

McMahon had been charged with possession of illegal steroids with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute steroids. However, ‘with his liberty at stake, two school-aged children at home and with WWE on the brink of bankruptcy’, he emerged clean on the other side.

Advert

‘We have a dramatic, riveting saga – one that’s crazier than fiction – that will appeal to the cross-section of Blumhouse and WWE fans. To say I’m thrilled about collaborating again with WWE is an understatement,’ Blumhouse TV President Chris McCumber said.

McCumber and McMahon have known each other for years, having earlier worked together when the wrestling giant was an executive at NBCUniversal, which recently acquired the exclusive streaming rights to WWE’s back catalogue of content for more than $1 billion.

The Ringer‘s Bill Simmons is also working with the WWE on a docuseries for Netflix. There’s currently no release date for The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Lucky Man Gets Chance To Tell Tucker Carlson He’s ‘The Worst Person’ To His Face
News

Lucky Man Gets Chance To Tell Tucker Carlson He’s ‘The Worst Person’ To His Face

Couple Sued For Six Figures After Leaving One Star Reviews
Life

Couple Sued For Six Figures After Leaving One Star Reviews

Jennifer Lopez Shares Age-Defying Pics And Confirms Affleck Relationship On 52nd Birthday
Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez Shares Age-Defying Pics And Confirms Affleck Relationship On 52nd Birthday

Derek Chauvin’s First Photos From Prison Released
News

Derek Chauvin’s First Photos From Prison Released

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Film and TV, Sport, Wrestling, WWE

Credits

Variety

  1. Variety

    Vince McMahon Steroid Trial Scripted Series in the Works From WWE, Blumhouse Television

 