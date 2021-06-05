X-Men Actor Alexandra Shipp ‘Feels Incredible’ After Coming Out
X-Men actor Alexandra Shipp has spoken about feeling ‘incredible’ after coming out at the age of 28.
Taking to Instagram, Shipp opened up about how she had struggled with both her sexuality and femininity. As well as being ‘scared’ about potentially losing work, she also feared that ‘no one would ever love [her]’.
The moving post, shared in celebration of Pride Month, detailed Shipp’s path to self-acceptance, revealing that she now takes pride in herself, and that she’s reached a point where she’s ‘not scared anymore’.
Shipp wrote:
Hi. I didn’t come out until I was 28. Though I don’t believe in regrets, this would definitely be #1 for myself. I denied denied denied.
I struggled with not only my sexuality, but my femininity. I was scared it was too late. I was scared I wasn’t going to be able to get work. I was scared no one would ever love me. Scared. Scared. Scared. It’s exhausting being scared all the time. It’s exhausting chasing other people’s ideas and opinions of who you should be.
She continued, ‘Today I’m happy in ways I don’t think my kid self could imagine. I get to be exactly who I want to be EVERY F*CKING DAY and it feels incredible!! It’s never too late to be you. If I don’t work because of a flawed, racist and homophobic system, then it was never the right thing for me.’
She concluded:
I KNOW multiple someone’s love me and I’m so fortunate and grateful for the love they show me on a daily basis. I’m not denying anything anymore. I’m not scared anymore. I have #pride in who I am and what I’m doing on this planet. I am myself and I love LOVE. Sure, we get a month. But for the past 3 years and for the rest of my life, I’ll be celebrating every day. Because I choose me.
Shipp has recently made an appearance in the music video for Hayley Kiyoko’s new single Chance, playing Kiyoko’s love interest. Kiyoko herself has shown appreciation for Shipp’s recent personal post, commenting with a series of applause emojis.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, Instagram, LGBTQ+, Now, Pride Month, X-Men
CreditsAlexandra Shipp/Instagram
Alexandra Shipp/Instagram