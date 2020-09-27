You Can Get A Friends Advent Calendar With 25 Keepsakes From The Show Warner Bros. Television Distribution/Insights Edition

Christmas is coming, and personally I couldn’t be more excited for those cold mornings ahead.

I also can’t wait for every day in December, when it will once again be perfectly acceptable to have a piece of daily chocolate taken from a tiny door before breakfast. Over the years though, I’ve also become partial to more unique takes of the classic advent calendar, which reflect a person’s personal interests, taste in gin, or favourite ever TV shows.

Friends has always made me feel extraordinarily Christmassy, having some of the best festive episodes in sitcom history. Who could forget when Phoebe rescued the dead Christmas trees so they could ‘fulfil their destinies’? Or when Monica made huge batches of candy for her demanding neighbours?

Advert

Friends Insights Edition

Therefore, I have admittedly begun to feel a little tingle of Christmas magic upon learning of the existence of Friends: The One with the Surprises Advent Calendar, an official advent calendar filled with ‘twenty-five keepsakes and trinkets’.

The little surprises range from ‘fun ornaments to classic Friends-inspired recipe cards’, and apparently include ‘a Holiday Armadillo surprise’.

Fans will be reminded of some of the funniest, silliest moments from the show, with this delightful calendar bringing a much needed dose of cosy nostalgia.

Advert

According to the description:

Nostalgic, fun, and unique, the Friends Advent Calendar is the perfect way to capture the holiday memories from the series, or create your own, as you celebrate the holidays with this timeless collectible.

Friends Insights Edition

We may still be in September, but now is most definitely the time for Friends fans to start dropping hints to their significant others about this calendar.

Advert

You can pre-order Friends: The One with the Surprises Advent Calendar on Amazon now for £17.19 with free delivery, with the calendars going on sale on October 27.