You Can Get Paid $1,000 To Watch The Star Wars Movies Back-To-Back

Lucasfilm

One lucky Star Wars fan could earn money just by sitting on the sofa and getting lost in the events of a galaxy far, far away as a company is offering $1,000 to watch all the films back-to-back.

With all the brilliant memes about Baby Yoda and the excitement for the upcoming film The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars is certainly a hot topic at the moment.

The hype will no doubt be enticing fans of the franchise to rewatch the beloved movies, and if you were planning on doing it anyway, you might as well try to get paid for it!

Getting a late start, but setting out to watch all the Star Wars movies before #RiseofSkywalker premier in 17 days. 1 movie down. 9 to go. pic.twitter.com/29mxvD4N3M — Bridger Deschamps (@bridgerwon) December 3, 2019

The company CableTV.com are offering one fan the opportunity to earn the big bucks by making their way through the movies, though you’d definitely have to be good at relaxing because there’s 10 to get through.

The lineup consists of the original episodic trilogy – A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi – as well as the prequels The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, two of the three sequels, The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, and the non-episodic prequels Solo and Rogue One.

According to CableTV.com, the epic marathon would take about 22 hours and 25 minutes to complete, which, as you may have realised, is essentially a whole day. You’d only have one hour and 35 minutes left for a quick power nap before having to carry on with your life.

Disney+

Of course, there is a slight catch in that you have to do a bit of work while watching the films. I suppose that’s to be expected though – as great as it would be to have $1,000 (£770) handed to you for sitting on your sofa all day, that situation wouldn’t be very beneficial to the company.

So, while watching the films, the contest winner must share their thoughts about the scenes in real time on social media. The task probably wouldn’t be too hard for any hardcore Star Wars fans, though you may spark some debate when it comes to sharing your thoughts on who shot first.

The viewer will receive Blu-rays from CableTV.com to complete the marathon and as well as earning $1,000, the contest winner will also be rewarded with some merchandise, including an R2-D2 popcorn popper to provide you with the perfect movie snack, a Chewbacca onesie to curl up in while you watch the films, and a Han Solo Nerf blaster.

Lucasfilm

To be in with a chance of getting paid to watch Star Wars, fans must submit an application explaining in 200 words or less why they are the perfect person for the job. Applications must be submitted by December 11 and applicants must be active Twitter users who are 18 years or older, as well as US citizens.

The whopping bingeing session is set to wrap up just before the release of The Rise of Skywalker, which arrives in the UK on December 19.

May the best fan win!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]