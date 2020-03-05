You Can Get Paid To Binge-Watch The Office All Day Long NBC

‘Oh my GOD, okay, it’s happening! Everybody stay calm, STAY F*CKING CALM’ and proceed to knock everyone out of the way as you race to apply to get paid for binge-watching The Office all day long.

It really is a dream come true. Most fans of the beloved US version of the show will happily sit and watch episode after episode for nothing other than pure enjoyment, so getting money in exchange for doing so would be an incredible bonus.

The offer comes from satellite TV company Dish, which is willing to pay one lucky person $1,000 (£770) to watch 15 hours-worth of The Office over nine days as a celebration of the show’s 15th anniversary. It works out at roughly five episodes a day, which – let’s be honest – is child’s play for fans.

Get paid to watch The Office NBC

While watching, the chosen viewer will be required to complete a checklist tallying the number of common tropes that occur throughout each episode. For example, the amount of times Stanley rolls his eyes, and how often Phyllis talks about Bob Vance, Vance Refrigeration.

Dish will provide general guidelines to track your experience, but the company is also looking for you to share your unfiltered opinions and reactions on social media.

You don’t need to complete one of Jim’s treasure hunts to be in with a chance of winning this holy grail, you just have to fill out the online application, post a video submission and explain in 300 words why you are the biggest fan of The Office there is.

Get paid to watch The Office NBC

The company is only accepting applications from US residents, but if you fit the bill then Dish will reward you with plenty of The Office merchandise, and a Netflix gift card, as well as the tasty $1,000 which you could use to by a photocopier, chairs or whatever else your heart may desire.

Applications close on March 16, so don’t be like Michael and procrastinate – apply here now!