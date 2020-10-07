unilad
You Can Now Buy An Elf Version Of Monopoly

by : Cameron Frew on : 07 Oct 2020 09:52
Son of a nutcracker! Ahead of the festive season, you can now buy an Elf version of Monopoly. 

Will Ferrell’s New York-trotting Christmas comedy is a firm favourite of kids and adults alike, all around the world. Soon, the countdown to the big day will begin, inspiring GIFs and photos of Buddy screaming ‘Santa!’ every single day.

There’s been tons of Monopoly special editions, whether it’s for Stranger Things, James Bond, The Simpsons or recently, Bob Ross. Now, you can combine board games with your affinity for elf culture.

Monopoly GameboardMonopoly GameboardUSAopoly

In Monopoly: Elf, you’ll ‘join Buddy the Elf in the magical land of New York City, and relive his adventures as he explores new places, finds his father, and saves Christmas with Santa’.

The game rules read:

Celebrating the classic holiday comedy, this custom edition of MONOPOLY will have you collecting and trading wonderous landmarks along the path of Buddy’s journey, like Santa’s Workshop, Gimbel’s Toy Department, and the Lincoln Tunnel.

Grab a token and your elf shoes, and travel around the board spreading Christmas cheer — and don’t forget to sing loud for all to hear!

You’ll have six choices of tokens: Santa’s Sleigh, Polar Bear Cub, Jack-in-the-Box, Mailroom Coffee Mug, Santa’s Bag and, of course, Maple Syrup.

Elf Monopoly 3Elf Monopoly 3USAopoly

For US folks, you can buy the new board directly from USAopoly for $39.99. For those across the pond, the company doesn’t offer international shipping. However, it’ll be available on Amazon closer to Christmas.

Remember, be smart with your Monopoly money – don’t be a cotton-headed ninnymuggins.

Cameron Frew

Topics: Film and TV, Christmas, Film

