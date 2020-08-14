You Can Now Buy Your Very Own Friends Sofa IWOOT

Friends fans, have you ever wanted to hang out with Joey, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Ross, and Pheebs? Well you can’t.

However, you can now get a step closer to recreating their fictional lives.

The US sitcom may have ended over 16 years ago, but that doesn’t mean fanatics who want to be there in Central Perk have to give up on the dream, because now you can own a replica of that infamous café sofa you’ve craved all your lives.

You Can Now Buy Your Very Own Friends Sofa NBC

Available to pre-order on I Want One Of Those, ahead of a December 2020 release, you too can now snuggle into, sip coffee, cry about dating, or bicker on your very own piece of furniture that won’t go with anything you currently own.

For the hefty price tag of £1,999.99, this well-worn-looking three-seater can be yours in time for Christmas.

Charmingly described as the ultimate prop/item to own, it is particularly accurate and familiar to what we saw for a decade on our screens. ‘This famous Central Perk couch is an exact replica from the one featured on the show, from the burned orange colours and velvet exterior, right down to the fringe at the bottom,’ the description reads.

You Can Now Buy Your Very Own Friends Sofa I Want One Of Those

Friends ran for an incredible 10 seasons, kicking off in the autumn of 1994 and airing its last episode on 6 May, 2004, making household names of Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, and Lisa Kudrow.

And if you order in time, you’ll have it for the hugely anticipated reunion special that’s due out on HBO Max later this year.