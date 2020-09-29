You Can Now Get Paid To Binge-Watch Superhero Movies And Game Of Thrones

Warner Bros/HBO

It’s been a while since I last watched Game of Thrones, and with that shaky final series now long behind us, I feel ready to revisit the show once more, having remembered why it had me so gripped for all those years.

And what better excuse to get bingeing once again than getting paid for it? Lost Universe – the self-professed ‘home of all things geek’ – is now offering one ‘movie or TV fanatic’ £300 for simply binge-watching and sharing their reviews of three superhero/Sci-Fi/fantasy movies or TV episodes.

The movies and TV shows you choose within these genres are completely up to you. The lucky winner will also be gifted a £30 voucher for lostuniverse.com and will bag a very handy one-year subscription to all the top UK streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney +, NOW TV – Entertainment Pass and YouTube Premium.

The ideal applicant would be ‘proficient in most things geek and pop-culture’, being an individual who ‘obsesses over at least 2-3 superhero/Sci-Fi/fictional characters’.

A ‘highly motivated binge watcher’, you will keep up to date with the newest superhero, Sci-Fi and fantasy movie and TV releases; often meeting up with pals simply to discuss your favourite shows.

Those wishing to apply should take a pic where they recreate a superhero/Sci-Fi/fictional character pose in a creative way, ‘using regular, everyday items’.

They should then upload this pic via Facebook or Instagram, naming your chosen character in the description. They will need to tag @lostuniverse.club, using the competition hashtag #bingewatcherdreamjob

All the very best of luck!

You can check out more details and begin your application here.

