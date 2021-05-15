Ultimate ‘Friends Experience’ Lets Fans Spend The Night In Monica And Rachel’s Apartment

The Friends Experience/Warner Bros.

Could we BE anymore excited? Friends fans can book the ‘ultimate sleepover’ in Monica and Rachel’s apartment.

Earlier this, New Yorkers were treated to The Friends Experience; an 18-room pop-up exhibit celebrating the beloved sets of the sitcom, filled with props and plenty of photo opportunities to recreate classic scenes.

Now, Booking.com has teamed up with the organisers to offer an exciting night away in Monica and Rachel’s apartment – but be warned, you’ll need to be lightning quick.

Booking.com

The companies are offering ‘two officially sponsored stays at this once-in-a-lifetime experience turned overnight accommodation’ with one night costing just $19.94, a nod to the year the show aired.

The description reads: ‘With re-creations of the beloved television series’ set – guests will relive Ross’ infamously doomed sofa pivot, peek through Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey’s recliners after playing some foosball, explore newly added original props and costumes from the show and much more. It will leave guests gasping: OH. MY. GAWD!’

Booking.com

As part of your stay, you’ll sleep in Monica and Rachel’s apartment in private one-bedroom accommodation. You’ll also be given a private tour of the set with an accompanying photographer, dinner and drinks, plus other Friends-themed activities. In the morning, you’ll be treated to coffee and breakfast at Central Perk.

Bookings will open on Friday, May 21 at 10am ET/3pm BST. However, they’re available on a first come, first serve basis and the sleepovers will be booked for either May 23 or May 24, so not a huge amount of notice if you were considering international travel.

Fortunately, The Friends Experience is open year-round anyway, so don’t worry. To find out more, click here.

