You Can Now Pre-Order A Life-Sized Baby Yoda

Life size Baby Yoda available for pre-order Sideshow Collectibles

You will soon be able to have the universe’s cutest creature as a permanent resident in your home because a life-size Baby Yoda is now available to pre-order.

Just to be clear, the model isn’t human-sized – that would probably be more threatening than cute. Rather, it stands exactly as tall as the televised creature, which is apparently precisely 16.5 inches (1ft 3in) tall.

That’s about the same height as a puppy, so it’s definitely more cute than threatening.

The figure is being sold by Sideshow Collectibles, which is stocking a number of Star Wars characters as part of its Mandalorian collection.

If you really wanted to, you could get your hands on an Incinerator Stormtrooper, IG-11, a Remnant Stormtrooper and the Mandalorian himself, as well as Baby Yoda, and recreate the entire show in your front room.

Unfortunately, that scenario would set you back a few hundred dollars, so it would probably be better just to settle on one character and watch the show on TV.

Baby Yoda is undeniably the cutest of the collectibles, as the creators have made sure to include everything that makes the little creature adorable. The figure has the Child’s expressive eyes, green skin and even his wispy hair, and he’s exactly what’s missing from your home.

Unfortunately, the life-size statue will set you back $350, but I’m sure die-hard fans would consider it a small price to pay to have the creature become a permanent companion.

You can pre-order Baby Yoda here.