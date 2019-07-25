You Can Now Rent Bella Swan’s House From Twilight On Airbnb

Summit Entertainment

Fancy staying in a wooden house to go along with all that wooden acting? I know I do!

That’s right folks, all your vampire/werewolf/teenage pregnancy fantasies could be coming true, as Bella Swan’s house from the Twilight series is now available to rent on Airbnb.

Known as the ‘Twilight Swan House’, located in Saint Helens, near Portland, Oregon, the building has five bedrooms and can sleep 10 guests, so you and your mates can stay up late dreaming about the sparkly vampire coming through your window, or a brooding werewolf on his motorbike in the driveway.

Airbnb

You can rent the whole place for yourself if you’re up for it. The hosts ask for a minimum two-night stay, and charge $330/night Monday to Thursday, and $440/night Friday and Saturdays.

The listing on Airbnb reads:

Stay in this famous movie house! For the first time ever, you are now able to experience the inside of the home, so loving referred to as the Twilight Swan House. This house was featured as the home of Charlie and Bella Swan in the movie Twilight. This house was used for filming in the movie Twilight! Take photos recreating all of your favorite Twilight scenes! Dine at Charlie’s actual dining table that was used in filming. Sleep in Bella’s bedroom! Team Edward?–Sleep in the “lookout” room, overlooking the front yard, which is where Bella looks out the window to see Edward parked. Team Jacob?–Sleep in the “Jacob Black guest room”, located off the main entry downstairs.

Summit Entertainment

The house has got positive reviews across the board from guests. However, some did warn of a few cardboard cutouts dotted about the place giving off a slightly eerie vibe – just in case you needed reminding which movie was made there.

Airbnb

As one guest wrote:

Beautiful home that, though not updated, gives you the full feeling of being in Bella Swan’s house. We used the home for my bridal party to sleep and get ready in. Can’t wait for the photos. Loved the whole experience. Beware of cardboard cutouts around the house. My bridesmaids said they got a fright when they saw them in the dark.

While another said:

Our experience in this place was amazing, to be able spend two nights where the twilight movie was film [sic] was a dream come true! Was unforgettable was awesome!! There’s No words to describe the feeling and joy. I will for sure with the help of God stop by again in the future it’s a beautiful place to be in and enjoy this house like Bella did! twilight fan for life.

Well, I know where I’m staying if I’m ever passing through St Helens.

You can check out the house on Airbnb here.

