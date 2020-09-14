You Can Now Stay In The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Mansion On Airbnb
As far as Airbnb destinations go, there are few quite as iconic as the instantly recognisable Banks mansion from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
Just like Will Smith did 30 years ago, you can now pull up to the imposing house in a cab, before kicking back in Will’s bedroom, relaxing at the poolside lounge area and dining on Philly cheesesteaks in the super fancy dining room.
Guests will be free to lace up a pair of Jordans before shooting baskets in the bedroom, where the closet will provide looks from ‘argyle prepster to all-star athlete’. They will also have to chance to spin ‘throwback classics’ on turntables, DJ Jazzy Jeff style, taking them right back to the ’90s.
In line with social-distancing guidelines, guests will have a whole wing to themselves from the moment they check-in until check-out time.
Guests won’t have access to a kitchen, however all meals will be provided, served up on silver platters no less. They will also get a virtual poolside welcome from Jazzy Jeff himself.
This marks the first time the doors of the house have been opened to fans, for a very reasonable $30 per night in celebration of the show’s 30-year anniversary.
Bookings begin September 29, and – sadly – there are only five dates available: October 2, 5, 8, 11 and 14.
Airbnb will also be making a one-time donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia, an organisation which supports young people.
You can book yourself a night in the Banks mansion here.
