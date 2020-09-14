You Can Now Stay In The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Mansion On Airbnb

Fresh prince dashedthoughts/Reddit/Airbnb

As far as Airbnb destinations go, there are few quite as iconic as the instantly recognisable Banks mansion from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Advert

Just like Will Smith did 30 years ago, you can now pull up to the imposing house in a cab, before kicking back in Will’s bedroom, relaxing at the poolside lounge area and dining on Philly cheesesteaks in the super fancy dining room.

Guests will be free to lace up a pair of Jordans before shooting baskets in the bedroom, where the closet will provide looks from ‘argyle prepster to all-star athlete’. They will also have to chance to spin ‘throwback classics’ on turntables, DJ Jazzy Jeff style, taking them right back to the ’90s.

Fresh Prince of Bel Air Airbnb

In line with social-distancing guidelines, guests will have a whole wing to themselves from the moment they check-in until check-out time.

Advert

Guests won’t have access to a kitchen, however all meals will be provided, served up on silver platters no less. They will also get a virtual poolside welcome from Jazzy Jeff himself.

Fresh Prince of Bel Air Airbnb

This marks the first time the doors of the house have been opened to fans, for a very reasonable $30 per night in celebration of the show’s 30-year anniversary.

Bookings begin September 29, and – sadly – there are only five dates available: October 2, 5, 8, 11 and 14.

Airbnb will also be making a one-time donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia, an organisation which supports young people.

You can book yourself a night in the Banks mansion here.