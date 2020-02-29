unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

You Can Now Stay In The Lighthouse From Fraggle Rock

by : Julia Banim on : 29 Feb 2020 12:12
You Can Now Stay In The Lighthouse From Fraggle RockYou Can Now Stay In The Lighthouse From Fraggle RockHost Unusual/The Jim Henson Company

I bloody love anything to do with The Muppets, and so have swiftly begun checking my holiday sheet after discovering you can stay at the actual lighthouse from hit ’80s show, Fraggle Rock.

Advert

Although Jim Henson’s beloved characters have long since moved out, St Anthony’s Lighthouse in St Mawes, Cornwall, still makes for a charming – and truly iconic – seaside destination.

At the base of the striking white lighthouse is Sally Port Cottage, a one storey holiday home where up to four people can enjoy a beautiful, peaceful getaway.

LighthouseLighthouseHost Unusual
LighthouseLighthouseHost Unusual
Advert

With breathtaking views, this haven of tranquillity is located at the end of a 300-metre long path from the land above; offering a peaceful sanctuary besides crashing Cornish waves.

Available to book through Host Unusual, Sally Port Cottage comes with its own observation room where guests can watch the sun set in comfort.

As well as a patio with ocean views, this uniquely lovely hideaway offers a cosy sitting room complete with a telly, meaning you can watch all your favourite Muppet movies in style.

LighthouseLighthouseHost Unusual
LighthouseLighthouseHost Unusual

Although you may feel a million miles away from anywhere, St Anthony’s Lighthouse is located in the sweet seaside town of St Mawes, which boasts the oldest small bakery in the whole of Cornwall, dating all the way back to 1912.

For those looking to explore further afield, the bustling Cornish capital of Truro, is just a 40 minute drive away.

Find out more about this little corner of Muppet-fan heaven here.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, Cornwall, Fraggle Rock, Jim Henson, Sally Port Cottage, The Lighthouse, The Muppets, Truro

Credits

Host Unusual

  1. Host Unusual

    Sally Port Cottage

 