You Can Stay In The Actual House From Scream This Halloween

Dimension Films/Airbnb

Watching the film Scream on Halloween might be enough to send someone hiding behind the sofa cushions, but true fans now have the chance to fully immerse themselves in the horror by staying in the house from the film.

As it turns out, Airbnb is home to more than just cute cottages and log cabins as the website has revealed an entire section dedicated to scary stays, including a wealth of supposedly haunted properties.

The original house from Scream is among the listings available to book this spooky season, listed as a one-bed home hosted by none other than the film’s Sheriff Dewey Riley, played by actor David Arquette.

Airbnb

Bookings are set to open on October 12 and will allow three sets of up to four visitors to enjoy a stay on October 27, October 29 and October 31.

On the site, a message from the host reads: ‘As the local sheriff, it’s my duty to be your host to keep everything under control for your stay at the Scream house. What could possibly go wrong? In honor of Scream’s 25th anniversary and the upcoming 2022 film, face your fears and stay the night where Ghostface’s terrors began.’

Despite actually being located in Tomales, California, Airbnb assures guests will ‘step back in time circa 1996, where you’ll be instantly transported to the town of Woodsboro and all the mischance that surrounds it.’ It seems fans will get to experience more than just the house as it’s revealed Ghostface himself has returned to terrorise the town, with guests warned that they’ll ‘need to be careful to avoid any encounters.’

Airbnb

Those who are lucky – or perhaps unlucky – enough to bag themselves a stay will experience a virtual greeting at check-in from the sheriff, a chance to explore the house ‘in all its original glory’, a movie marathon of all four Scream films, a ‘dedicated phone line for if you dare to reach Ghostface directly’, classic 90s snacks and the chance to take home unique Scream memorabilia.

The chance to stay at the creepy home comes ahead of the release of the new Scream movie, which is set to be released in January 2022.

As Sheriff Dewey notes, ‘what could possibly go wrong?’

Check out the Airbnb listing here.