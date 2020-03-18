You Can Watch Broadway Musicals For Free Online For A Limited Time Only PA Images

Your sofa could be alive with The Sound of Music soon because for a limited time and from the comfort of your home, you can watch Broadway musicals for free.

Amid coronavirus concerns, government measures and advice have seen film cancellations and theatre closures, as people are encouraged to practice social distancing and stay home.

For musical nuts with tickets in tow, you may feel a bit deflated. ‘I dream of the old days, life was beautiful then,’ you may murmur. Not to worry, there’s a way to get your theatre fix online. ‘Let the memory live again.’

Cats the musical opens in Hong Kong's Lyric theatre PA Images

BroadwayHD, a theatre streaming service, hit the web in 2015 and quickly became a popular option for people to catch their favourite shows without having to flock to their nearest showing (probably at a far greater cost).

It’s priced at $8.99-per-month or $99.99 for a full year – however, amid the surge of folks staying at home at the moment, the company has introduced a seven-day free trial (after which you’ll need to pick one of the affordable payment plans).

The Sound of Music - London PA Images

You can bring the world of theatre, from Broadway and the West End to other amazing venues around the world, right to your living room. There’s a vast roster of productions on offer, including Cats, The Sound of Music and The King and I.

In addition to updating its 300-strong library of shows, BroadwayHD is also curating expansive playlists for those looking to get stuck in to the cream of the singing and dancing crop (for example, a selection of the best works of Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber to celebrate their birthdays).