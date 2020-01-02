You Creator Says ‘Things Won’t Go Well For Joe’ In Season 3

Warning: Contains Spoilers

The creator of Netflix’s You has admitted Joe probably won’t have a very bright future if the show goes ahead with a third season.

Everyone’s favourite – if that’s the right word to use – stalker is back in action in the second series of the dark Netflix drama, which dropped on December 26.

After fleeing New York following Beck’s untimely demise, Joe, turned Will, turned Joe again found a new obsession in Love Quinn, who turned out to be a good match for the dangerous booklover.

Despite deceit, crimes and multiple killings, season two ended with Joe and Love settling down together, but the honeymoon period looks like it may be short-lived as Joe quickly turned his attention to his new neighbour.

Though the third season of You has not yet been confirmed, star Penn Badgley appeared to accidentally reveal its existence during an interview last week, and showrunner and co-creator Sera Gamble has since told The Hollywood Reporter the creators have ‘a lot of stories still to tell’.

Gamble didn’t go into specifics about potential future storylines, as hopefully we’ll be watching them unfold on TV, but she definitely has plans for the stalker.

She spoke about the ending of season two and what Joe’s action may mean for him in the future, saying:

I think to me, the most important thing about that last scene is just it is confirmation that Joe is still Joe in a way that’s not going to be great for Joe. That he has not learned that he cannot just keep looking for the next person to attach his hopes and dreams to that way. It seems clear that he’s falling into some version of that same pattern. I can’t say that we know exactly what a season three would be, but I can say things won’t go well for Joe.

A third season of the Netflix series would definitely be welcomed by fans of the show, many of who spent the majority of the Christmas period following Joe’s twisted love story.

However, Gamble has admitted the creators currently ‘don’t have any kind of official pickup’.

She explained:

I never like to jinx things by being too specific one way or the other… I am not scared at all of saying that we definitely could follow Joe for several more seasons. That being said, it’s a tough TV landscape right now. There’s about 10 billion TV shows and orders are shorter and there’s more competition, so we never really save anything for later seasons. Our rule of thumb is always just if we have a great idea we’re going to give it to you right now.

Joe has already done some incredibly dark things for love, so it would definitely be interesting to see where else his obsessive personality takes him.

Hopefully a third season will be confirmed soon!

