‘You’ Fans Convinced They’ve Worked Out The Identity Of Joe’s Next Victim

The second series of You was released last week, and after many people already having finished the season, fans think they’ve already worked out Joe’s next victim.

The hit Netflix show, which is known for finishing on a cliff hanger, ended season one with Joe’s ex girlfriend, Candance, showing up out of the blue – someone viewers, and myself, presumed dead.

While the end of You season two showed Joe/Will peering over a garden fence in true creepy-person style. Over the fence is a woman, who you only see the back of, wearing a hat while reading a book on a sun lounger.

Eagle-eyed viewers who successfully finished the 10-episode season in less than a week now believe the woman reading the book is likely to be Joe’s next victim. Interesting…

While creeping on his new neighbour, Joe apparently says he’ll be seeing them ‘soon’, which fuelled viewers’ predictions.

Fans have an additional theory to the woman shown; that it’s in fact Joe’s mother, and not just a random woman.

One viewer said:

Am I the only who think that the woman at the ending of You season 2 is Joe’s mother..? Heh.

Another fan agreed saying:

As an aside – having now finished Season 2 of @YouNetflix last night, am I alone in thinking the neighbour at the end might be Joe’s mother?

The theory is plausible, as Joe never actually told Love whether his mother was dead or alive…

Following the cliff hanger ending, you’ll be pleased to know Penn Badgley (aka Joe/Will) accidentally, kind of, confirmed there’s going to be a season three, meaning we’ll eventually find out if the woman is actually Joe’s mother or not.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor slipped up while discussing the possibility of a female killer being found out in the current series.

The 33-year-old said:

She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of person. She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of predator. She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the third season – oh, god!

Following the slip-up, Badgley closes his eyes and tilts his head back, knowing he’s just accidentally confessed there will be a third season.

You can watch the full interview here:

The actor went on to say he ‘literally knows nothing’ about the third season… though it seems the cat was already out of the bag.

