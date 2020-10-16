You Has Added Two New Cast Members Ahead Of Season Three

You Has Added 2 New Cast Members Ahead Of Season 3 Netflix

Netflix has revealed two new cast members will be joining the cast of You for season three.

Taking to Twitter, the official Netflix Queue announced Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle will join Victoria Pedretti and Penn Badgley in the main cast of the eagerly anticipated third instalment. This is going to be good, isn’t it?

Grant will take on the role of Sherry, ‘a mom-fluencer who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love [Victoria Pedretti] into her social circle.’

Meanwhile, Van Winkle will play ‘the wealthy Cary, who invites Joe [Penn Badgley] into his inner circle.’

At the moment, no one really knows what’s set to go down in the third series, but if the end of season two is to go by, it looks as though Love and Joe move out to the suburbs in order to welcome their child together.

In the very last scene, we saw Joe looking over the fence at a beautiful woman who was sunbathing in the garden door. Could she be his new obsession? Will he continue with his stalking ways, even with a child in tow? I mean, probably, but we’ll have to wait and find out.

In the meantime, season one and two of You are available to stream on Netflix for all your binge-watching desires.