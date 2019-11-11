You Season 2 Officially Drops On Netflix December 26th

Netflix

What more could you ask for this Christmas than the return of a crazed stalker who hides outside your apartment window and spies on every aspect of your life?

Obviously I’m talking about the much-awaited return of You, with Netflix having just announced season two will be available to watch on the streaming service on December 26.

In other words, Joe will return to our screens on Boxing Day which, in case you’re wondering, is 44 days away (or 1,056 hours/633,60 minutes if you really want to get into the nitty gritty of it).

As per entertainment.ie, Penn Badgley will be reprising his role as Joe in the upcoming series but has headed away from the scene of his last crime towards Los Angeles.

As such, and due to his last intense (stalker-ish) relationship with Beck (Elizabeth Lail) ending in her murder, season two is set to feature brand new actors – although Joe’s long lost ex-girlfriend Candace, who we only saw snippets of in season one, will be returning.

The second season will see Candace (played by Ambyr Childers) attempting to teach her ex a lesson, although viewers will see Joe become obsessed with yet another woman named Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

Netflix released a new poster for the upcoming series earlier today (November 11):

Love, an aspiring chef who’s working in an unfulfilling job, is working through her own feelings of grief when she meets Joe in LA. According to Radio Times, the young woman senses Joe has also lost someone – although she could never guess the gruesome truth.

Other new cast members include Melanie Field as Sunrise, ‘a stay at home mommy blogger raising a toddler’, and Marielle Scott as her partner Lucy, an ‘edgy-chic literary agent’ with a deadpan sense of humour.

Magda Apanowicz will star as Sandy, described only as ‘a woman from Joe’s past’, and Charlie Barnett as Gabe, the best friend of Love Quinn. Love’s brother, Forty Quinn – ‘confident, opinionated and privileged’ – will be played by James Scully.

If you’re looking at all of this and thinking season two sounds like an entirely different show, you wouldn’t be too far off from the truth.

In a previous interview with Radio Times, Elizabeth Lail said she was ‘sad’ to not continue the journey with co-star Penn Badgley, but admitted it wouldn’t be the same anyway.

The actor explained:

I am sad to not continue that journey with him, but it’s only him, and I think they’re shooting it in LA, and so nothing will be the same. Hardly anything. It’ll be a whole other story.

Well, I don’t know about you lot but 44 days all of a sudden seems like way too long a wait. Hurry up, please.

You season two will be available to watch on Netflix from December 26.

