You Season 2 Trailer Just Dropped

Merry Christmas, folks! Santa/Netflix is bringing you the best possible gift this year, with the trailer for the second season of You having finally been released.

The brand new trailer comes just weeks after the streaming service announced the highly-anticipated second season will be available to watch on December 26.

Since that announcement, fans of the show have been eagerly waiting to find out anything – literally anything – about what we can expect, with our answers having finally been answered today.

You can watch the trailer below:

As can be seen in the trailer, Penn Badgley will be reprising his role as Joe Goldberg in the upcoming series, but has headed away from the scene of his last crime towards Los Angeles.

The trailer opens with some scenic footage of LA, before cutting to Joe walking into a coffee shop. It isn’t long before we see some of the old, stalker Joe making an appearance – with his voice narrating the scene in front of him, judging literally everyone he walks past.

He eventually makes it to the front of the store, where an unsuspecting barista asks for his name. Rather than introducing himself as the Joe we know and hate, he throws a creepy smirk her way and simply says: ‘Yeah, I’m Will’. Shudders.

Due to his last intense relationship with Beck (Elizabeth Lail) ending in her murder, season two is set to feature brand new actors – although Joe’s long lost ex-girlfriend Candace, who we only saw snippets of in season one, will be returning.

The second season will see Candace (played by Ambyr Childers) attempting to teach her ex a lesson, although viewers will see Joe become obsessed with yet another woman named Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

Love, an aspiring chef who is working in an unfulfilling job, is working through her own feelings of grief when she meets Joe in LA. The young woman senses Joe has also lost someone – although she could never guess the gruesome way in which it happened.

So what do we think is going to happen? Will Joe (or Will) get his claws into Love as he did with Beck? Will he kill her friends off one by one? Or will Candace get to him first?

I don’t want to wish time away, but I’m kind of hoping Boxing Day hurries the hell up now, please! But first, Gavin & Stacey…

You season two will be available to watch on Netflix from December 26.

