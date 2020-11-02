You Season 3 Is Back In Production Netflix/Twitter/Netflix

Netflix has announced that You’s third season is officially back in production.

Taking to Twitter today, November 2, it shared a photo of lead actor Penn Badgley wearing a face mask with ‘Hello you’ written on it, in true Joe Goldberg style.

Along with the picture, Netflix wrote, ‘We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. YOU Season 3 is back in production.’

It was said back in September that the series hoped to begin filming in November, and fans will be over the moon to know that they stuck to their word.

It’s believed filming will be taking place until April next year, with the intention of the series being released on Netflix later in 2021.

A third season of You was confirmed to be happing just weeks after its second season dropped last year, which left many hoping to see season three in 2020. However, the pandemic had other plans.

Caroline Kepnes, the author behind the hit Netflix show, confirmed she had finished the story for You‘s third season back in July, promising fans that Joe Goldberg would ‘soonish’ be theirs.

She wrote at the time, ‘You3 is done and I know I keep saying “soonish” but it’s truly so done that I saw possible covers last week. Your patience in a pandemic means the world to me. Thank you for waiting! Soonish he’s yours.’

Here’s hoping we’ll see season 3 ‘soonish’ rather than later.