You Season 3 Is Now On Netflix

The world’s favourite unfriendly neighbourhood stalker is finally back after season two’s stonker of a cliffhanger, picking up with Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) married and living peacefully in suburbia after their murderous actions. Oh, and now they have a baby together.

‘Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape,’ the official synopsis reads.

The third season is available to binge on Netflix as of today, October 15. Showrunner Sera Gamble previously promised the new episodes would be ‘f*cking bonkers’.

It’s currently sitting at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, with Perri Nemiroff saying it’s as ‘intoxicating as ever’. Decider‘s Kayla Cobb also wrote, ‘Stick with it, and you will be rewarded beyond your wildest, blood-soaked dreams,’ while Tessa Smith of Mama’s Geeky described it as ‘the most chilling season yet’.

You has already been renewed for a fourth season, with Caroline Kepnes, the author of the original books, penning a new chapter. ‘He’s going to a new place and a dream that he didn’t allow himself to have, he’s going to get to experience it,’ she earlier teased, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

You is available to stream on Netflix now.