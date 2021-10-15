You Season 3: Recap The Whole Show In Under Two Minutes Before Bingeing

Netflix

For those in need of a refresher before bingeing You season three, you can recap the whole show in under two minutes.

The trials, tribulations and misadventures of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) were an instant hit when Netflix dropped You‘s first season back in 2018. It quickly became one of the streaming platform’s hottest shows, with millions anticipating the third chapter after a shocking second season.

There’s quite a bit of ground – and blood – to cover before we pick up with Joe and Love (Victoria Pedretti) married and living in suburbia with a baby and an unwitting neighbour who seemed to catch Joe’s eye. Fortunately, Netflix has shared a recap of the first two seasons that’ll take less than two minutes of your time.

Obvious spoiler warning for You season one and two:

In the first season of the Netflix show, Joe fell in love with, stalked and murdered Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), as well as her best friend Peach Salinger (Shay Mitchell).

In the second season, with a new identity, he fled to Los Angeles with presumed-dead ex-girlfriend Candace Stone (Ambyr Childers) hot on his trail. There, he met Love, who brought her own murderous flair to their relationship, leaving viewers with a stonking cliffhanger for season three.

‘Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape,’ the official synopsis reads.

If you’ve been steaming through your season three binge this morning, said to be full of ‘f*cking bonkers’ episodes according to showrunner Sera Gamble, you’ll be glad to know Netflix has already renewed You for a fourth season.

You’s third season is available to stream now.