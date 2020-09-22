You Season 3 To Start Filming In November For 2021 Release
While Santa might not be delivering season three of You for us this Christmas, the hit show is at least set to return to our screens next year.
Season three was confirmed to be happening just weeks after the second season hit Netflix in 2019, leaving many hoping 2020 would see Joe Goldberg return in all his creepy ways. However, as we should know by now, 2020 isn’t being so kind to us.
You executive producer Sera Gamble had hoped for the show to be ready for early next year, but now it’s thought that filming won’t be finished until April.
Confirming the news that You’s next season is set to start filming in November was Twitter scooper Daniel Richtman who wrote about it in a Patreon post.
The post stated that the filming will start in early November with the goal of filming until ‘late April 2021’, as Comicbook reports.
In July this year, You writer Caroline Kepnes confirmed the story for season three was finished, after a fan of the show tweeted the author asking for an update on the upcoming series and third book.
Kepnes replied with:
You 3 is done and I know I keep saying “soonish” but it’s truly so done that I saw possible covers last week. Your patience in a pandemic means the world to me. Thank you for waiting! Soonish he’s yours.
Also spoiler alert. In You3 Joe bitches about the word “soonish”
While many will be disappointed of the show’s delay, one person who’s probably secretly pleased is lead actor Penn Badgley, who recently welcomed his first child with wife Domino Kirke. On Sunday, September 20, Kirke took to Instagram to reveal their baby boy had arrived last month and that she was 40 days postpartum.
