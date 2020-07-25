You Season 3's Story Is Now Complete Netflix

Joe Goldberg’s future is written: the story for You‘s third season is now complete.

Caroline Kepnes, the author behind the hit Netflix show, recently updated her Twitter bio to confirm she had finished the third novel in the series, writing: ‘Yes, I finished writing the third Joe Goldberg book.’ A fourth novel is also on the way.

The second season dropped on the streaming platform at the tail-end of last year, with the climax leaving Penn Badgley’s obsessive pro/antagonist eyeing up a new flame through a garden fence.

You Netflix 2 Netflix

Kepnes, who also wrote Hidden Bodies and Providence, responded to a fan’s enquiry over the third book, writing on Twitter: ‘Hello! You3 is done and I know I keep saying soonish but it’s truly so done that I saw possible covers last week.’

The 43-year-old added: ‘Your patience in a pandemic means the world to me. Thank you for waiting! Soonish he’s yours. Also spoiler alert. In You3 Joe bitches about the word ‘soonish’.’

During a recent Ask Me Anything on Netflix Bangers, the show’s executive producer Sera Gamble said: ‘We just opened the writers’ room for season 3 of You. We’re aiming for early 2021 but these things are always a little hard to pin down till we’re close to ready. I will say: the new season is already BONKERS.’

You has an overall 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s a modern-day psycho-thriller, one with an aptitude for gore, twists and trashy melodrama.

There’s currently no release date for You‘s third seasons. The first two are available to stream on Netflix now.