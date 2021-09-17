You Season Three Trailer Just Dropped

Netflix

Netflix’s not-so-friendly neighbourhood stalker is back: the first trailer for You season three is here.

The misadventures of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) will return to the streaming platform next month, set to pick up with his new life in suburbia with Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) – and of course, the unknown woman he’s got his eyes on. ‘I will figure out a way, a way to get to you. See you soon, neighbour.’

Showrunner Sera Gamble already teased season three’s episodes would be ‘f*cking bonkers’, and now fans have been given a proper look in the first trailer.

Check out the first trailer for You season three below:

Spoiler warning: the second season finished with Joe and Love shacked up together after she murdered both Delilah and his ex, Candace, coming after Joe’s own host of awful, murderous crimes. Just before the credits rolled, we watched him peeking through the fence, ready to stalk another unsuspecting victim.

‘Joe’s looking for something that he can’t… the way that I understand these things is that no one is born a sociopath or psychopath. Maybe the world of medicine hasn’t decided definitively, but I’ll go ahead and say that,’ Badgley previously told Entertainment Tonight.

‘We’re not born that way, we’re made that way, we’re made that way by the life we then receive, the education we receive, parents, environment, whatever. So I think Joe is looking for that which was taken from him as a child.’

Caroline Kepnes, who wrote the books on which the series is based, told The Hollywood Reporter there will be ‘similarities… like you’re going to see Joe living in a place similar to where he lived in the book. I don’t want to give away spoilers, but there are going to be differences just because the minute that Love in the show became a killer, I think that also changes things a lot.’

Fans could even start anticipating a fourth season, as Kepnes is penning a new chapter. ‘He’s going to a new place and a dream that he didn’t allow himself to have, he’s going to get to experience it,’ Kepnes teased.

For Gamble, Joe’s future isn’t so certain. ‘The most important thing about that last scene is just it is confirmation that Joe is still Joe in a way that’s not going to be great for Joe. That he has not learned that he cannot just keep looking for the next person to attach his hopes and dreams to that way… things won’t go well for Joe,’ she said.

You season three arrives on Netflix on October 15.

