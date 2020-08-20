You Star Jenna Ortega Joins Scream 5 Cast Netflix/Dimension Films

Jenna Ortega, star of Netflix’s You, has joined the Scream 5 cast, alongside the likes of the franchise’s mainstays Courteney Cox and David Arquette.

Ortega joined the cast of You in its second season and has starred in other TV shows like Jane the Virgin and Yes Day.

It’s unknown what character the 17-year-old actor will be playing, but Cox will be returning as news reporter Gale Weathers, while Arquette will be reprising his role of Dewey Riley once again. Arquette has starred in every movie in the Scream series so far.

Earlier this week, Melissa Barrera was also announced to have been cast for the movie. Barrera is known for her role in the TV show Vida, a comedy based on two Mexican-American siblings from east Los Angeles.

Ortega hasn’t said much on her being cast for the film other than sharing a a tweet from the official Scream Twitter page on her Instagram. She captioned the picture, ‘Do you like scary movies?’.

The franchise first made its cinema debut in 1996, and it’s been nine years since the last outing, Scream 4. The four Scream movies raked in more than $600 million at the global box office, as Deadline reports.

Ready or Not filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct the film, set for a 2021 release, while the screenplay will be penned by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The first four films were distrusted by Dimension films but the fifth will be by Paramount Pictures.

The cast continues to grows bigger by the day with rumours of Neve Campbell also making a return to the franchise. In May, the actor told CinemaBlend that she was in conversations with the team behind the upcoming film.