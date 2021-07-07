YouTuber Breaks Into Love Island Villa

ITV

A YouTuber had to be removed from the Love Island villa after they broke into the residence where reality TV stars are currently looking for their perfect match.

The intruder, reportedly identified as YouTube prankster Omer Majid, is said to have breached security and made his way into the garden of the TV set before being spotted by bouncers on Tuesday evening, July 6.

Majid filmed his venture on a live broadcast, showing himself in a corridor and underneath a pair of bright fluorescent lights before a voice called out: ‘you’re trespassing.’

Love Island/Instagram

Bouncers were reportedly forced to pounce and take Majid away from the building while the contestants slept after their usual evening drinks and drama.

ITV confirmed the breach in a statement, saying the YouTuber did not come into contact with the contestants during his stint on the set.

Per BBC News, the broadcaster said: ‘Last night a security breach was identified and an intruder was removed from the villa with immediate effect.’

ITV made clear that the safety of the islanders and the crew on the show remain its ‘primary concern’, adding: ‘As part of our stringent COVID safety measures, the villa area that was trespassed has been fully deep cleaned before being made accessible again to the islanders and crew.’

@therealomz/instagram

Majid is said to have been searched and released by guards after being removed from the villa, though police were not called to the scene.

According to The Sun, a spokesperson for Love Island previously stated there is ’round the clock, wide security coverage at the villa site’, noting that the islanders’ protection is their ‘top priority.’

An insider has reportedly confirmed that extra security has been added in the wake of the breach.

Love Island/Instagram

Alex Miller, who took part in the fourth season of the reality TV show, previously praised the security at the villa, explaining he chatted to the people who looked after the contestants upon leaving the show and learned ‘at least five people a day try to access that villa – but so far no one has got in.’

He added: ‘They’re clearly doing a good job! I was impressed.’

Love Island made a highly-anticipated comeback last week after taking a year off in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Before entering the villa, participants had to spend time in quarantine and pass a coronavirus test.