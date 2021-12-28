You’ve Seen Jack Frost… But Have You Seen Jack Frost?

A-Pix Entertainment Inc

Be careful which Jack Frost you watch this Christmas; while one is a heartwarming tale about a father-turned-snowman, the other… well, put it this way: ‘It’s not f*cking Frosty!’

Most people will be familiar with Michael Keaton’s Jack Frost, a 1998 family movie where a young boy loses his dad just before Christmas, only to find him resurrected in the form of a hulking, somewhat terrifying snowman in his front garden. ‘A snowdad is better than no dad,’ after all.

It was hardly a hit, with its dark undertones, horrifying visual effects and schmaltzy story (not to mention its blatant manipulation of our heartstrings with Fleetwood Mac’s Landslide), but it’s a long-time favourite of mine. Then, one year, I discovered the Jekyll to its Hyde: Jack Frost, an abominable B-movie slasher with a cult following.

A-Pix Entertainment, Inc.

Released in 1997, directed by Michael Cooney and starring Scott MacDonald as the titular snowman, it follows a serial killer who’s exposed to dangerous chemicals when his state execution transfer convoy crashes into a genetic research truck. As his body dissolves, the leftover mush of his corpse fuses with the snow, allowing him to melt and form into a snowman at will.

His powers include cyrokinesis, immortality, shapeshifting, superhuman strength and self-multiplication. He’s also ‘the world’s most pissed-off snow cone’.

Almost immediately after the accident, he goes on a vengeful, gleeful killing spree across Snowmonton. He decapitates a local bully with an oncoming sled and, in the film’s ickiest scene, pretends to be bath water before a young woman (American Pie’s Shannon Elizabeth, in her debut role, no less) gets in the tub. What happens next? Well, he turns to snow all around her, restricting her movements, and proceeds to rape, assault and murder her.

While it has its fans – there’s even a collector’s edition Blu-ray – the movie didn’t fare well with critics.

‘Most notable for an eroticised rape scene – with actress Shannon Elizabeth in the tub, a migrating carrot nose and a lascivious snowman,’ Mike Massie of Gone with the Twins wrote. ‘There’s a scene with a carrot in this one that I believe is a first,’ Blake Davis of KFOR Channel 4 wrote, referencing the rape scene.

Arguing its merits, Stephanie Malone of Morbidly Beautiful wrote, ‘It’s low budget, cheap schlocky horror. It’s in your face, low brow, dark humour – and that’s fine. Frosty needed a mean streak to give him some character; Jack Frost is that kind of jerk.’

A-Pix Entertainment, Inc.

Hilariously, inexplicably, it even spawned a sequel, Jack Frost 2: Revenge of the Mutant Killer Snowman – instead of chillin’ and killin’, he’s icin’ and slicin’ – and a third film was proposed featuring a giant Jack Frost known as ‘Jackzilla’, however plans have been slow to progress following Allport’s death, not to mention almost nobody caring about the franchise.

Somewhere out there, there’s probably petition to greenlight Jack Frost 3. Perhaps it’s time for an anti-Christmas miracle.

