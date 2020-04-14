Zac Efron And High School Musical Cast Reuniting For Disney Singalong
Get ready to relive your childhood, because the cast of High School Musical are reuniting to remind us we really are ‘all in this together’.
If you’re anything like me, the launch of Disney+ will have encouraged you to go back and watch all the movies that shaped you as a person, including High School Musical and its two sequels.
It’s a fun way to reminisce, but soon we’ll be able to see how much Troy and Gabriella – or at least the actors who played them – have changed over the years, because the cast are set to reunite in an upcoming special, titled The Disney Family Singalong.
It didn’t take much from Disney’s Bob Iger to persuade Kenny Ortega – High School Musical’s director – to get on board with the special. In fact, he reportedly agreed right away, and set about asking actors and artists from his movies and TV series to participate in an epic performance of the song We’re All In This Together, Deadline reports.
He managed to secure appearances from actors Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez), Ashley Tisdale (Sharpay Evans), Corbin Bleu (Chad Danforth), Monique Coleman (Taylor McKessie) and Lucas Grabeel (Ryan Evans), before finally securing Zac Efron who, of course, played Troy Bolton, as a last-minute addition.
The cast members are all set to participate ‘in one way or another’ while adhering to social distancing measures, and Efron is scheduled to send a message during the special performance.
Speaking about the reunion, Ortega said:
We couldn’t reach Zac until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course.
Everyone we reached out to was quick — and you’ll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes. They recognise this is an opportunity to strengthen spirits for those joining us for the broadcast.
It’s a really nice fun coming together of a lot of young people that are banding together under the lyrics of this song for the show.
And we can’t wait.
The Disney Family Singalong will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and is set to air on ABC at 8pm ET on April 16.
Topics: Film and TV, Ashley Tisdale, Disney, High School Musical, Kenny Ortega, Vanessa Hugdens, Zac Efron