Zac Efron Breaks Grandpa Out Of Retirement Home So They Can Watch Euro Final Together

Nothing was getting in the way of Zac Efron watching the Euros with his grandpa – not even his retirement home.

In Dirty Grandpa, Efron and Robert De Niro embark on a wild, spring break voyage to Daytona Beach for lots of alcohol, drugs, sex and other mischief.

In real life, the actor’s recent escapade is far more wholesome. On Sunday, July 11, millions around the world were hooked to their TVs watching England play Italy in the Euros final – after a quick escape, Efron and his grandfather were among them.

In a new video uploaded to Instagram, Efron and his brother Dylan worked together to sneak out their grandpa from his cosy retirement resort. ‘I’m gonna bust grandpa out of here,’ he says at the start of the clip.

With a face mask equipped, Efron sneaks into the home, rolls around corners and even ‘pinches’ a staff member’s key card so he can access his grandpa’s room. When he finally gets inside, his grandpa is ready to leave, saying: ‘Let’s get out of here.’

‘Let’s hit it,’ he orders after the star gets him in the car, as they cruise off under the sun, guzzling a bottle of Coca-Cola. By the end of the video, they’re both celebrating Italy’s win over England. ‘And grandpa’s better at acting than I am,’ Efron jokes at the end.

The video has already been viewed more than six million times. ‘Oh my goodness!!! I’m laughing and crying… literally!!! That’s the cutest funniest video that Zac just posted… I absolutely love and adore it! Z with his Grandpa and Dylan is soooo adorable,’ one user wrote.

‘I’m so glad you got to spend time with your Grandpa Efron. He’s so adorable! I know he’s your hero. Every moment we spend with our family, especially the older ones, is a treasured gift. I know u, your Grandpa and Dylan had a great time,’ another fan wrote.

‘Grandparents are truly the biggest blessing. My nana is my angel so crying at Zac’s latest IG video. The bond between grandparents and grandchildren is infinite and they truly should last forever… love to grandpa Efron; he’s cute af,’ a third tweeted.

‘Freaking adorable… I hope you had an awesome day together,’ a fourth commented. ‘Grandpa is the sweetest! He must have been so stoked to see you guys he talks about you constantly,’ a fifth wrote.

‘Just wanted to watch the Euro Cup with the boys,’ Dylan commented.

