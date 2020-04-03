Zac Efron Says He Never Wants To Be In Baywatch ‘Good Shape’ Again
Zac Efron rocked a Herculean body in Baywatch, however he has no will to have such a figure ever again.
The High School Musical alumnus has had no shortage of work post-graduation: he’s played serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile; Phillip Carlyle in The Greatest Showman; and he’ll soon voice Scoob’s Fred.
However, one of his big A-list roles came in the Baywatch reboot, starring alongside Dwayne Johnson and Alexandra Daddario as the world-famous, slow-mo lifeguards. Naturally, he was required to get into tip-top shape – something the actor doesn’t wish to repeat.
Efron, 32, recently appeared on Hot Ones, the YouTube talk show with hot questions and even hotter wings. Amid the bulk of anecdotes, the Hairspray star recounted the extreme preparation for becoming a Baywatch team member – and while he doesn’t regret it, it’s something he hopes to keep in the past.
The actor told host Sean Evans:
That was actually a really important time to do Baywatch because I realised that when I was done with that movie, I don’t ever want to be in that good of shape again. Really. It was so hard.
You’re working with almost no wiggle room, right? You’ve got things like water under your skin that you’re worrying about, making your six-pack into a four-pack. Sh*t like that it’s just not… it’s just stupid.
I’m happy that it worked, I’m happy that it got me through it. I may do it again if it was something worthwhile. But we’ll wait till it gets to that. Take care of your heart, take care of your brain and you’re good.
Of course, this doesn’t mean Efron is skimping on working out. On his YouTube show Gym Time, he trains with Victoria’s Secret models, NFL stars like JuJu Smith-Schuster and even the Dude Perfect boys.
Efron added:
For me, athletes are like movie stars. When I get to meet or hang out with someone who’s an inspiration to me through whatever their art or craft is, that’s really fun. And if they want to train with me, unreal! I’m getting to peek behind the curtain and just sort of have fun with them and see them in their element. ‘Cause some of them, that’s all they do is train. They’re savage.
The actor was on the show to discuss Killing Zac Efron, his upcoming Quibi show in which he is forced to survive in Papua New Guinea’s jungles. During the course of production, news emerged he had contracted a life-threatening illness – thankfully, he bounced back and is healthier than ever.
You can check out the full Hot Ones interview below:
There go my plans to get absolutely shredded. If Efron says it’s stupid, I’ll listen.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Baywatch, Film, Fitness, Gym, Health, Working Out, Zac Efron
CreditsFirst We Feast/YouTube
First We Feast/YouTube