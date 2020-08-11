Zac Efron To Star In Three Men And A Baby Remake For Disney+ PA Images/Disney

Getcha head in the… nappy? Zac Efron is set to star in a Three Men and a Baby remake for Disney+.

The original 1987 comedy, starring Tom Selleck, Ted Danson and Steve Guttenberg and directed by Leonard Nimoy, is being prepared for a fresh lick of paint on the House of Mouse’s streaming platform.

Efron, 32, a long-time Disney icon following his time as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical franchise, will take a leading role in the new film.

Zac Efron Down to Earth Netflix

The news was first confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, although details regarding the specifics of the movie are slim. It’s unclear exactly which role Efron will be taking on – maybe it will be the baby – nor is there is a director in place at the time of writing.

Gordon Gray will produce, being best known for bringing inspirational sports dramas like Miracle, Secretariat, The Rookie, Invincible and, most recently, Ben Affleck’s The Way Back to the screen. Will Reichel has also been hired to write the screenplay.

The classic movie – which is also a remake of a French film titled Trois hommes et un couffin – follows a trio of New York City bachelors whose lives drastically change when a baby lands on their doorstep, prompting them to change their wild ways.

Three Men and a Baby Disney

It was a huge success, raking in more than $240 million at the box office and even spawning a sequel, Three Men and a Little Lady, which reunited the main cast but didn’t see Nimoy return.

Efron was the focal point of social media recently with the drop of Down to Earth on Netflix, a documentary series that sees the actor exploring different parts of the world wellness expert Darin Olien ‘to find healthy, sustainable ways to live’.

Down to Earth Zac Efron Netflix

Elsewhere under the Disney banner, Tron 3 is finally back on the grid, with Lion director Garth Davis taking the lead and Jared Leto set to star. It will be a fresh title in the series, rather than a straight sequel to 1982’s Tron and 2010’s Tron: Legacy.

In a Twitter thread, Leto wrote: ‘I’m struck with such gratitude for the opportunity to bring this movie to life, especially as both the original video game and the film affected me so deeply as a young child. The fact that I get to be a part of this new chapter is mind-blowing.’

He added: ‘I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES – I will be starring in TRON. We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love. We have some very special ideas in store for you all… see you in the grid!’

There’s no release date for Efron’s Three Men and a Baby remake, nor Tron 3.