Zach Braff Says Scrubs Reunion Movie Will Happen
Ten years since the show finished, Scrubs star Zach Braff has a said he thinks a reunion movie will happen.
Discussing the idea of a reunion movie with fellow Scrubs actor Donald Faison, a.k.a. Turk, on their Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast, Braff, a.k.a. J.D., said he thought a lot of people would be on board with it.
The pair started the podcast earlier this year in the wake of the show leaving the small screen a decade ago. During each podcast, Braff and Faison rewatch old episodes of the hit show and reminisce together, as well as inviting different guests on.
Talking about a reunion movie, Braff acknowledged how the TV show Pysch went on to get one, proving it could be possible. Adding fuel to the fire, both Pysch and Scrubs were aired on NBC Universal.
Speaking on yesterday’s episode of the podcast, June 9, Zach said:
We talk about that [a reunion], because I point to Psych, who’s now made two successful films. It would be fun.
I think it would be fun for us to all do something like that. We just have to get Disney to be into it and Bill Lawrence to be into it. I think it will happen; the fans seem to really want it to happen.
Bill Lawrence is the creator behind Scrubs, while Disney owns NBC, the network Scrubs originally aired on.
Faison has previously spoken about another the potential of series of Scrubs but explained it would be difficult as all of the cast are currently working on different things.
While he said doing another TV series would be hard, he did say suggest a reunion movie is ‘possible’.
In an interview with the Daily Express last month, he said:
Yeah, you know scheduling is really difficult when it comes to stuff like that [getting everyone together].
Before this whole pandemic thing happened, everybody was working on something. I was doing Emergence and Sarah Chalke was doing something else.
And to say that we can do a series again, that would be really difficult but maybe a movie, maybe something like that, that’s possible.
Linking to the name of the podcast, the two actors also discuss their genuine off-screen friendship.
In an interview with GQ magazine, Braff spoke about the first time he met Faison saying that he ‘knew at first sight’ that they’d be friends.
He said:
I was so nervous for the table read [for the first episode of Scrubs], and I knew who Donald was as an actor, and he turned around and gave me the warmest smile and a big hug and then of course when we were shooting the pilot I could feel that we had really good timing together.
The pair now live just a few streets away from each other in Los Angeles and frequently see one another.
While the show wasn’t forever, it’s good to know J.D and Turk’s friendship is. Here’s hoping we get to see their friendship make its movie debut.
Episodes of Fake Doctors, Real Friends drop every Tuesday and Thursday on Spotify and Apple.
