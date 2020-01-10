Zack And Kelly To Star In Saved By The Bell Reboot

Zack and Kelly Saved By The Bell NBC

‘Hey, hey, hey! What is going on here?’ Saved By The Bell is getting a reboot – and Zack and Kelly are coming back.

Running for four seasons on NBC from 1989 to 1992, the beloved series followed the trials and tribulations of a group of students at Bayside High.

After reports circulated late last year that the fan-favourite heartthrob wouldn’t be making a return, good news has emerged: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who plays Zack, will serve as producer on the show as well as starring in at least three episodes, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar PA Images

While appearing at an ABC party Wednesday during the Television Critics Association winter 2020 press tour, Gosselaar said, as per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: ‘Everybody can sleep well at night. I think Tiffani [Thiessen] has been engaged with. It looks like you will have us in some capacity.’

Sources have also told The Hollywood Reporter that Thiessen, who played Kelly, is set to return in some capacity. Due to the fact Gosselaar is a series-regular on Mixed-ish, which is produced by another studio, he’s limited as to the number of episodes he can appear in.

Saved By The Bell 2 NBC

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are also set to reprise their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively. There’s no word on whether ‘Screech’ Powers (Dustin Diamond) and Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies) will also return.

The reboot is set to follow the fallout of what happens when ‘Zack, now the governor of California, gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state – including Bayside High’.

Saved By The Bell 3 NBC

As for new faces, John Michael Higgins will replace Dennis Haskins as Bayside High’s new principal, while Josie Totah stars as Lexi

It’s the first time fans will have seen the characters since 1994, with the spin-off series Saved By The Bell: The College Years.

Saved By The Bell The College Years NBC

Mark-Paul previously claimed that he wasn’t invited to star in the reboot. He told Variety: ‘I read it in the trades just like everybody else this morning. Honestly, I was never approached. I woke up to the news this morning with a kind of ‘huh’ response.’

The revival is set to drop on Peacock, the upcoming streaming service from NBC Universal, and will debut in April this year.