Zack Snyder Says Black Superman Is ‘Long Overdue’

Zack Snyder has discussed the direction a new Superman film can take and whether the character should be Black.

The Superman films of Snyder had a mixed response. While some enjoyed the dark tone of the films, others missed seeing Superman in a bright red cape. Despite Snyder stepping away from future DC films, he is still being asked about the universe and its future.

A Superman reboot directed by JJ Abrams and written by acclaimed Marvel Comics writer Ta-Nehisi Coates is reportedly in development. Interestingly, it seems actor Henry Cavill won’t be asked to return to the role, as there are plans to diversify the hero.

When asked by the Radio Times what he thought about the decision to cast a Black actor in the role, Snyder responded, ‘It’s a bold and cool and probably long overdue move.’ However, Snyder was quick to add that he still appreciated Cavill, ‘I love Henry [Cavill] as Superman, of course I do. He’s my Superman.’

Given the talented team working on the new Superman project, many will be keen to see what new direction the reboot will take. The excitement among the fan base is clear, and there have already been rumours about who may be cast, with Michael B. Jordan being tipped for the role of the Man of Steel.

However, the Creed actor has remained tight-lipped about the situation, telling Jake’s Takes, ‘I appreciate people that think about me in that type of way for these roles. I don’t really have anything more to kind of give on that, other than it’s just flattering and I appreciate it.’