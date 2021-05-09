unilad
Advert

Zack Snyder Says New Trailer For Joss Whedon’s Justice League Was ‘Rude’ And ‘Tone-Deaf’

by : Cameron Frew on : 09 May 2021 16:55
Zack Snyder Says New Trailer For Joss Whedon's Justice League Was 'Rude' And 'Tone-Deaf' PA Images/Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder says Warner Bros. was ‘rude’ for dropping a new 4K trailer for ‘Josstice League’

On March 18, Zack Snyder’s Justice League was finally released after more than three years of campaigning from fans. While it’s not overly likely, at least for now, they’ve already started demanding the studio to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and complete his intended ‘trilogy’.

Advert

On April 28, Warner Bros. dropped a 4K trailer for Justice League – only it wasn’t Snyder’s complete vision, it was the critically-mauled, widely-disregarded version from Joss Whedon.

At the time of writing, it has more than 125,000 dislikes on YouTube. The reaction was vicious online, with many slamming the studio for being out of touch – not just being disrespectful to Snyder, but amid allegations of harassment and misconduct against Whedon.

In an interview with Snyder ahead of the release of Army of the Dead, his new zombie heist movie on Netflix, we asked him what his thoughts were on the bizarre decision.

Advert
Justice League Zack SnyderWarner Bros.

He told UNILAD, ‘I thought it was rude! I think the audience response to that was pretty resounding, if you will. If you go look at that trailer right now, it’s got over 100,000 downvotes [laughs], so I think that might be a world record. Has anything ever got 100,000 downvotes? I thought it was rude, kind of tone-deaf and I don’t even know what to think about it.’

Rather unsurprisingly then, he’s not been in contact with the studio since the Snyder Cut’s release. ‘Honestly, I haven’t heard from them at all since the movie was released: not a peep, not a phone call, nothing,’ he added.

Army of the Dead will hit Netflix on May 21. 

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Melinda Gates Allegedly Met With Divorce Lawyers In 2019 Over Her Husband’s Dealings With Jeffrey Epstein
News

Melinda Gates Allegedly Met With Divorce Lawyers In 2019 Over Her Husband’s Dealings With Jeffrey Epstein

Elon Musk Praised For Revealing He Has Asperger Syndrome On Saturday Night Live
Celebrity

Elon Musk Praised For Revealing He Has Asperger Syndrome On Saturday Night Live

Tourist Gets Stranded On 100-Metre-High Glass Bridge In China After Panels Blown Off In Gale
Life

Tourist Gets Stranded On 100-Metre-High Glass Bridge In China After Panels Blown Off In Gale

Tawny Kitaen, ’80s Music Video Icon, Dies Aged 59
Film and TV

Tawny Kitaen, ’80s Music Video Icon, Dies Aged 59

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Joss Whedon, Justice League, Zack Snyder

 