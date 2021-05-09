Zack Snyder Says New Trailer For Joss Whedon’s Justice League Was ‘Rude’ And ‘Tone-Deaf’

PA Images/Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder says Warner Bros. was ‘rude’ for dropping a new 4K trailer for ‘Josstice League’.

On March 18, Zack Snyder’s Justice League was finally released after more than three years of campaigning from fans. While it’s not overly likely, at least for now, they’ve already started demanding the studio to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and complete his intended ‘trilogy’.

On April 28, Warner Bros. dropped a 4K trailer for Justice League – only it wasn’t Snyder’s complete vision, it was the critically-mauled, widely-disregarded version from Joss Whedon.

At the time of writing, it has more than 125,000 dislikes on YouTube. The reaction was vicious online, with many slamming the studio for being out of touch – not just being disrespectful to Snyder, but amid allegations of harassment and misconduct against Whedon.

In an interview with Snyder ahead of the release of Army of the Dead, his new zombie heist movie on Netflix, we asked him what his thoughts were on the bizarre decision.

Warner Bros.

He told UNILAD, ‘I thought it was rude! I think the audience response to that was pretty resounding, if you will. If you go look at that trailer right now, it’s got over 100,000 downvotes [laughs], so I think that might be a world record. Has anything ever got 100,000 downvotes? I thought it was rude, kind of tone-deaf and I don’t even know what to think about it.’

Rather unsurprisingly then, he’s not been in contact with the studio since the Snyder Cut’s release. ‘Honestly, I haven’t heard from them at all since the movie was released: not a peep, not a phone call, nothing,’ he added.

Army of the Dead will hit Netflix on May 21.

