unilad
Advert

Zack Snyder Teases ‘Giant’ Movie In The Works

by : Cameron Frew on : 10 May 2021 18:11
PA Images

He united the league. He resurrected the Army of the Dead. Now, Zack Snyder has something ‘giant’ coming. 

Earlier this year, Zack Snyder’s Justice League ‘hit pop culture in the shins’, in the words of the director himself. The long-awaited director’s cut was a resounding success (with the fans, at least), and the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign is ongoing.

Advert

On May 21, he’s returning to his undead roots with Army of the Dead, an action zombie heist movie starring Dave Bautista. What’s next? Something ‘big’, according to Snyder.

Loading…

Ahead of the film’s release on Netflix, we sat down with Snyder to chat about working with the streaming service and his plans for the future. As one would expect, he remained fairly tight-lipped – but he did offer an interesting tease.

‘I have a movie I’m pitching right now. I won’t tell you anything about it yet, but I have a big, giant thing that I’m trying to do. That will take a lot of attention in the coming time, but yeah, it’s exciting,’ he said.

Advert
Zack Snyder and Dave Bautista on Army of the Dead. (Netflix)Netflix

It didn’t appear as if he was referring to any future Army of the Dead plans, although there will be a prequel and animated series. In our previous interview with both Zack and Deborah Snyder, he said: ‘We’ve got a bunch of big movies in the works.’

As for any more superhero efforts, there are a few stories he’s interested in. ‘Frank Miller’s Elektra Lives Again is a cool book that I think is amazing. I’ve always wanted to do a real, super faithful adaptation of The Dark Knight Returns. Other than that, I’m kind of happy where we are with our cinematic [output],’ he said.

Army of the Dead will hit Netflix on May 21. 

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Melinda Gates Allegedly Met With Divorce Lawyers In 2019 Over Her Husband’s Dealings With Jeffrey Epstein
News

Melinda Gates Allegedly Met With Divorce Lawyers In 2019 Over Her Husband’s Dealings With Jeffrey Epstein

Elon Musk Praised For Revealing He Has Asperger Syndrome On Saturday Night Live
Celebrity

Elon Musk Praised For Revealing He Has Asperger Syndrome On Saturday Night Live

Tourist Gets Stranded On 100-Metre-High Glass Bridge In China After Panels Blown Off In Gale
Life

Tourist Gets Stranded On 100-Metre-High Glass Bridge In China After Panels Blown Off In Gale

Tawny Kitaen, ’80s Music Video Icon, Dies Aged 59
Film and TV

Tawny Kitaen, ’80s Music Video Icon, Dies Aged 59

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, DC Comics, Film, Justice League, Netflix, Zack Snyder

 