Zack Snyder Teases ‘Giant’ Movie In The Works

He united the league. He resurrected the Army of the Dead. Now, Zack Snyder has something ‘giant’ coming.

Earlier this year, Zack Snyder’s Justice League ‘hit pop culture in the shins’, in the words of the director himself. The long-awaited director’s cut was a resounding success (with the fans, at least), and the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign is ongoing.

On May 21, he’s returning to his undead roots with Army of the Dead, an action zombie heist movie starring Dave Bautista. What’s next? Something ‘big’, according to Snyder.

Ahead of the film’s release on Netflix, we sat down with Snyder to chat about working with the streaming service and his plans for the future. As one would expect, he remained fairly tight-lipped – but he did offer an interesting tease.

‘I have a movie I’m pitching right now. I won’t tell you anything about it yet, but I have a big, giant thing that I’m trying to do. That will take a lot of attention in the coming time, but yeah, it’s exciting,’ he said.

It didn’t appear as if he was referring to any future Army of the Dead plans, although there will be a prequel and animated series. In our previous interview with both Zack and Deborah Snyder, he said: ‘We’ve got a bunch of big movies in the works.’

As for any more superhero efforts, there are a few stories he’s interested in. ‘Frank Miller’s Elektra Lives Again is a cool book that I think is amazing. I’ve always wanted to do a real, super faithful adaptation of The Dark Knight Returns. Other than that, I’m kind of happy where we are with our cinematic [output],’ he said.

Army of the Dead will hit Netflix on May 21.

