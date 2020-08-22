Zack Snyder’s Justice League Cut Gets First Full Trailer

Justice League: The Snyder CUT HBO Max

He will rise: the first full trailer for Justice League: The Snyder Cut is here.

Advert

There was an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people; a legendary superhero squad appallingly serviced in their big-screen debut, to the point of flop and betrayal.

Against all odds, defying the cries of ‘impossible!’ and ‘it’ll never happen’, Snyder is resurrecting his complete, unfettered vision of DC’s Justice League from the ashes of the 2017 theatrical release.

Check out the first trailer for Justice League: The Snyder Cut below:

Advert

Justice League: The Snyder Cut is the result of a titanic fan campaign, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, which had been raging on pretty much since the original film’s release. Warner Bros. is throwing at least $30 million at it in order to complete post-production work effectively. ‘Clearly this wouldn’t be happening without them,’ Snyder said of the fans.

For those who haven’t kept abreast of DC goings-on; the original Justice League, while still attached by name to Snyder, is unlike his original vision. He stepped away from production due to a family tragedy, enlisting Avengers Assemble director Joss Whedon to finish up. However, Whedon made seismic changes both tone-wise and visually.

Snyder Cut Darkseid HBO Max

However, Snyder urged in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that his cut ‘will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie… you probably saw one-fourth of what I did’.

His wife and producing partner Deborah added: ‘This movie was the culmination of a hero’s journey that all these characters went on. And the idea was always to build them up to be the heroes people expected them to be.’

Snyder Cut Justice Legaue HBO Max

The film will be screened in four hour-long parts on HBO Max, with plans in motion for worldwide distribution.

There’s also been no confirmation regarding how the UK will be able to see the film. While HBO Max’s An American Pickle debuted in cinemas, Justice League’s episodic format will likely see it dropped on Sky Store or another on-demand service.

Advert

Snyder Cut HBO Max

Commenting on Warner Bros. handing Snyder the reigns to Justice League once more, the director said: ‘This return to that pedigree and to let my singular vision of my movie be realised, in this format, in this length, is unprecedented and a brave move.’

Justice League: The Snyder Cut is set for release in 2021 on HBO Max.