Zack Snyder’s Justice League Drops Epic New Trailer

by : Cameron Frew on : 14 Feb 2021 15:28
Zack Snyder's Justice League Drops Epic New TrailerWarner Bros.

A brand-new epic trailer has just dropped for Zack Snyder’s Justice League

The long-awaited ‘Snyder Cut’ will finally arrive in March, the result of a fervent campaign that passionately fought for its release.

It comes after the disastrous 2017 theatrical release of Justice League, reworked by Joss Whedon after Snyder departed the project following a family tragedy.

Check out the new trailer below: 

The Snyder Cut is the culmination of the director’s original vision for the movie, said to be four hours long – making it the biggest superhero movie ever made, even beating Snyder’s own bladder-bursting Watchmen: Ultimate Cut. It’ll also be rated R.

The director told Entertainment Weekly, ‘The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R. We haven’t heard from the MPAA [it has since been confirmed] but that’s my gut.’

Justice League Zack SnyderWarner Bros.

He added, ‘There’s one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy with what’s going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So [the rating would be due to] violence and profanity, probably both.’

As for what the Snyder Cut includes that wasn’t featured in the original release, Jared Leto’s Joker is making a comeback with quite a substantial makeover.

Discussing Snyder, Leto said, ‘Well, Zack Snyder, he’s a warrior, he’s a madman. I really love him. With every character I play, I don’t know if it’s because I work so intently and I tend to dig really deep and put a lot of time and energy into it, but when I’m done playing the part, I do miss them a little bit… so it’s nice to revisit things.’

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will hit HBO Max on March 18. Details regarding a UK release will be revealed soon. 

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Justice League, Now, Superheroes

