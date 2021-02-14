Zack Snyder’s Justice League Drops Epic New Trailer

Warner Bros.

A brand-new epic trailer has just dropped for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The long-awaited ‘Snyder Cut’ will finally arrive in March, the result of a fervent campaign that passionately fought for its release.

Advert 10

It comes after the disastrous 2017 theatrical release of Justice League, reworked by Joss Whedon after Snyder departed the project following a family tragedy.

Check out the new trailer below:

The Snyder Cut is the culmination of the director’s original vision for the movie, said to be four hours long – making it the biggest superhero movie ever made, even beating Snyder’s own bladder-bursting Watchmen: Ultimate Cut. It’ll also be rated R.

Advert 10

The director told Entertainment Weekly, ‘The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R. We haven’t heard from the MPAA [it has since been confirmed] but that’s my gut.’

Warner Bros.

He added, ‘There’s one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy with what’s going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So [the rating would be due to] violence and profanity, probably both.’

As for what the Snyder Cut includes that wasn’t featured in the original release, Jared Leto’s Joker is making a comeback with quite a substantial makeover.

Advert 10

Discussing Snyder, Leto said, ‘Well, Zack Snyder, he’s a warrior, he’s a madman. I really love him. With every character I play, I don’t know if it’s because I work so intently and I tend to dig really deep and put a lot of time and energy into it, but when I’m done playing the part, I do miss them a little bit… so it’s nice to revisit things.’

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will hit HBO Max on March 18. Details regarding a UK release will be revealed soon.