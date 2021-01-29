Zack Snyder's Justice League Is Officially Released On March 18 Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will officially hit HBO Max on March 18.

Nearly four years after the disastrous theatrical release, after constant campaigning from fans online, the Snyder Cut is finally arriving in a matter of weeks.

The four-hour movie – the longest superhero movie ever made, even beating Snyder’s bladder-bursting Watchmen: Ultimate Cut – will hit the US streaming platform on March 18, with UK release details to be announced soon.

A press release from Wonderland Restaurants, promoting its new Wonderland at Home launch, confirmed, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League will premiere on the 18th March and will drop on HBO Max in the US with UK release plans to follow.’

Wonderland at Home marks a partnership between the restaurant firm and Warner Bros., described as ‘a premium immersive boxed dining experience featuring some of the world’s most iconic brands from film and television delivered to your door in 2021’.

To celebrate the release of the Snyder Cut, DC fans will be able to purchase their very own ‘Mother Box… filled with innovative food and drink inspired by the timeless stories and iconic DC characters from the Justice League including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Aquaman and The Flash’.

The $130/£100 packages will be delivered between April 15 and May 27, equipped with ‘restaurant-quality food and drink to make at home’ and a ‘a tasting menu of sweet and savoury treats along with two Koul Brau beers and some surprise augmented reality sensorial extras’.

The release adds, ‘The multi-course offering will allow fans to create a reinvention of the fan favourite Big Belly Burger, an infamous fast-food brand from the DC universe, sip on a Jitters Coffee and make an incredible dessert inspired by the cornfields of Smallville.’

The Snyder Cut is the culmination of the director’s original vision for the movie – which was drastically changed when he left the original production due to a family tragedy – and a fervent fan campaign.

In Sean O’Connell’s new book Release the Snyder Cut, the director said as per ComicBook, ‘I think there’s a different world where I stayed and kind of tried. And I’m sure I could have because every movie is a fight, right? I was used to that. But I just did not have the [energy]. There was no fight in me.’

The full cut of the film was originally said to be a four-part miniseries, but was recently confirmed to be an entire ‘one-shot’ movie instead.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League hits HBO Max on March 18. To find out more about the limited edition Mother Boxes, click here. You can also join the Wonderland at Home Facebook page here.