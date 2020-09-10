Zendaya Eyed For Kill Bill Vol. 3 By Vivica A. Fox
Zendaya has responded to Vivica A. Fox’s remarks that she would make an excellent grown-up Nikkia in a potential Kill Bill, Vol. 3.
For anyone who needs their minds refreshing, Nikkia is the little girl from Kill Bill, Vol. 1 who sees her mother Vernita Green (Fox) being brutally killed by Uma Thurman’s Beatrix Kiddo in her own kitchen.
Before Beatrix leaves the home, she tells Nikkia, ‘When you grow up, if you still feel raw about it, I’ll be waiting’. In the 17 years since the first film’s release, rumours have floated around about this new revenge story-line sparking a whole new Kill Bill movie.
Speaking with the NME in July, Fox confirmed the eagerly anticipated news that Quentin Tarantino and Thurman were indeed in talks about a third movie in the martial arts film series.
When asked about an established actor who could play her onscreen daughter, Fox enthusiastically suggested Zendaya:
So I went, Zendaya! How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project. Because her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her.
[…] Hopefully now we can put that out, like ‘Tarantino, cast Zendaya!’ And spark his interest to put it on the fast track. Wouldn’t it be amazing?
As of yet, there has been no confirmation about what this potential film would be about, or whether it would focus on Nikkia’s story. But it’s certainly an interesting thought, and Zendaya would no doubt make an excellent casting choice.
Now, Zendaya has responded to Fox’s comments, telling Empire:
I saw that! I was quite honoured that she would say that. Obviously she’s incredible and I’m very flattered that she would think of me.
Though, perhaps as a caveat in case it didn’t happen, Zendaya added: ‘The internet kinda takes things and run with it.’
Of course, the plot for this potential movie is as of yet unknown, with the IMDb page stating:
Tarantino has said that if he does make the film; Uma Thurman will reprise her role as Beatrix Kiddo but will not be the main protagonist.
However, this hasn’t stopped fans of the first two movies expressing excitement over the possibility of Zendaya stepping into the role. In fact, fan art is already circulating, showing Zendaya as Nikkia in full assassin mode, bloodied knives in her hands.
