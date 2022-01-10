Zendaya Issues Trigger Warning Over ‘Deeply Emotional’ Euphoria Season 2
Euphoria star Zendaya has taken to social media to issue a warning to fans ahead of the potentially ‘triggering’ second series, which returned this month.
A new episode of the drama aired on HBO last night, January 9, marking the return of Zendaya’s character, Rue Bennett.
The series follows Rue, a recovering drug addict who suffers with anxiety, alongside other high school students as they deal with tumultuous relationships and friendships.
The synopsis for the second season explains that 17-year-old Rue must ‘find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction’ in a storyline that Zendaya stressed is aimed at older viewers.
In a post shared on both Instagram and Twitter, the Spider-Man actor wrote, ‘I know I’ve said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences.’
Zendaya explained that the second season is ‘deeply emotional’, potentially ‘even more so than the last’.
Euphoria deals with ‘subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch’, the star warned, adding, ‘Please only watch it if you feel comfortable.’
She concluded, ‘Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support. All my love, Daya.’
The post is not the first time Zendaya has warned about serious themes in the show, as the actor previously described the second series as ‘difficult’ and ‘intense’.
Speaking to Teen Vogue last year, she explained:
It’s very personal to, not only ourselves and all the people who work on it, but also, to other people who have been able to relate so deeply to the characters or see their experiences being reflected through Rue. So we take that very seriously.
It’s definitely challenging. It’s a challenging season. It’s gonna be hard and it’s gonna be devastating sometimes, but I think Rue really deserves all of that care when it comes to her character, because I think she represents a lot for so many people.
Zendaya expressed hope that she would make fans ‘proud’ of Rue in the show, though went on to warn that the series was ‘not going to be a fun watch’.
Viewers are offered another trigger warning at the start of each episode of Euphoria, which warns that upcoming themes may be upsetting to those watching.
If you’re experiencing distressing thoughts and feelings, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is there to support you. They’re open from 5pm–midnight, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0800 58 58 58 and they also have a webchat service if you’re not comfortable talking on the phone.
