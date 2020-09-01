Zodiac, A Serial Killer Thriller For Mindhunter Fans, Is On Netflix Now

Zodiac Thumbnail Warner Bros.

‘There’s more than one way to lose your life to a killer.’ Zodiac, David Fincher’s masterpiece, is on Netflix now.

Obsession; it’s a fickle thing. The twitch in your nose, the quivering pinky, the icy, trickling sweat on your face, neck and back. Its grip boundless, its spread merciless, yet its results – for better or worse – don’t always correlate with effort.

Throughout the 1960/70s, a phantom moved through Northern California, targetting young couples and racking up five confirmed kills; albeit, he claimed to murder 37. Yet, the Zodiac Killer was never caught – that’s the harrowing tale at the centre of 2007’s Zodiac, available to stream right now.

Zodiac Warner Bros.

Directed by Fincher (Se7en, Fight Club, The Social Network), the film follows the intense, fruitless manhunt for the infamous murderer through Jake Gyllenhaal’s Robert Graysmith, a former political cartoonist for a San Francisco newspaper who became fascinated by the killer’s trademark letters to the Bay Area press, outlining demands and next killings.

He’d go on to write the non-fiction book upon which the film is based, published in 1986 and selling four million copies worldwide.

The movie also stars Robert Downey Jr. in a pre-Iron Man role as Paul Avery, a crime journalist well-known for his reports on the Zodiac, and Mark Ruffalo as Inspector Dave Toschi, a key law enforcement official in the case. Brian Cox, John Carroll Lynch and Chloë Sevigny also feature in the ensemble.

Zodiac Mark Ruffalo Warner Bros.

Fincher’s Se7en is an all-time thriller; however, Zodiac is a much different beast, both in scale and pace. While the former deals in the grotesque vignettes of sins, the latter is draws out its agony, with brief yet brutal snapshots of the killer’s reign of terror – notably, the Lake Berryessa attack permeates in your head long after the credits roll.

Mindhunter, Netflix’s hugely popular true crime series following the inception of serial killer psychology, is also a product of Fincher’s grisly mastery; without Zodiac, the show wouldn’t exist. Ergo, for fans, this movie is the ultimate 157-minute rabbit hole.

Arthur Leigh Allen Zodiac Warner Bros.

Newbies will immediately notice similarities: Harris Savides’ muted, somewhat hazy cinematography was a clear inspiration for the series, and James Vanderbilt’s sublime writing – cold, quick-witted, authentically fractured – carries over into Holden Ford’s rapport with inmates and victims alike.

Fincher grew up in San Anselmo in Marin County around the time of the first murders, earlier describing the illusive killer as ‘the ultimate boogeyman’ and stating very clear intentions with the movie; rather than a Dirty Harry-esque actioner, this was to be a brooding procedural.

Offering an insight into his own Zodiac experiences, the director earlier recounted:

I remember coming home and saying the highway patrol had been following our school buses for a couple weeks now. And my dad, who worked from home, and who was very dry, not one to soft-pedal things, turned slowly in his chair and said: ‘Oh yeah. There’s a serial killer who has killed four or five people, who calls himself Zodiac, who’s threatened to take a high-powered rifle and shoot out the tires of a school bus, and then shoot the children as they come off the bus.’

Check out a clip from Zodiac below. Warning, contains scenes some may find distressing:

Yet, while the film doesn’t shy away from the inhumanity of the Zodiac – nor does it ignore the creepy suspects, particularly Lynch’s Arthur Leigh Allen – its real imprint comes from the illustration of paranoia, delusion and relentless sleuthing that’s become so prevalent with modern-day cases, such as Don’t F**k With Cats.

Gyllenhaal is really, really terrific as Graysmith, painting a sympathetic, engrossing portrait of a man who can’t and won’t let it go. Downey Jr. also makes a huge impression, doling out that serpentine, super-smooth arrogance-turned-charisma that’d become a trademark of his ‘billionaire playboy philanthropist’.

Zodiac Jake Gyllenhaal Warner Bros.

Every film has an end; but just like the real-life case, Zodiac is an anxious void with no justice. Aptly, its ‘conclusion’ chills the blood.

Zodiac is available to stream on Netflix now.