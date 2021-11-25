unilad
Zoë Kravitz Says Robert Pattinson’s Batman Is ‘Perfect’

by : Shola Lee on : 25 Nov 2021 09:09
Zoe Kravitz Says Robert Pattinson's Batman Is 'Perfect'TCD/Prod.DB/Collection Cristophel/Alamy

Zoë Kravitz has seen a  ‘little’ of the new Batman film and says that Robert Pattinson is ‘incredible’ as the Caped Crusader.

Throughout cinematic history, Batman has been played by some beloved actors, and previous takes on the character and his adversaries have stuck with fans for years.

With Reeves’ film due to hit cinemas on March 4, 2022, fans have been wondering what to expect from the film aside from its reportedly huge runtime.

The Batman is said to be three hours, the longest of any movie in the hero’s history, excluding Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Kravitz will be playing Catwoman in the film, who former Catwoman Anne Hathaway says is the ‘perfect choice’ for the film.

In an interview with Collider, Hathaway offered her wisdom to Kravitz on playing the iconic role.

Zoë Kravitz (Alamy)Alamy

Referencing a picture of Kravitz on set by Liverpool’s St George’s Hall, Hathaway was reluctant to give Kravitz advice:

You saw the picture of her coming down those stairs, right? Yeah, she doesn’t need my advice.

If I had any advice it would be literally don’t listen to anybody because I think the only way to play that role is to give your version of it.

Kravitz isn’t the only actor who’s reportedly ‘perfect’ in their role for Reeves’ new film.

Robert Pattinson (PA Images)PA Images

Speaking of Pattinson’s debut as Batman, Kravitz told Variety

Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world.

However, the actor is not the only person she praised for their work on the film.

She continued:

Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I’m just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it. I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this.

Well, we’re just as excited as Kravitz to see these performances.

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: Celebrity, Batman, Matt Reeves, Now, Robert Pattinson, The Batman

Credits

Variety and 1 other

  1. Variety

    Zoë Kravitz Teases That Robert Pattinson’s Batman Transformation Is ‘Out of This World’

  2. Collider

    Anne Hathaway on Advice She'd Give to Zoe Kravtiz's Catwoman: "She's a Perfect Choice"

 